Ananya Panday Stunned Many With Her Look For The Promotions Of Pati Patni Aur Woh

Ananya Panday’s outfits are bright and chirpy like her personality. She has donned co-ords, sets and also prints and polkas for many of her promotions and events. Ananya Panday often steps out in cold-shoulder tops and skirts. Recently the Student of The Year 2 actor stunned many with her suit style pink dress for the promotions of her next Patni Patni Aur Woh.

Ananya Panday's usual sparkling and shimmery outfits took a backseat and the pink outfit spoke volumes. She looked like a boss lady in this outfit. The pink cutout dress was a fresh breath of style change for the actor. Styled by Ami Patel and team, Ananya opted for a sleek fly-away induced wrapped pony. Her ponytail was twisted with similar pink threads. Ananya’s look was completed with a black strappy heels with see-through pencil heels. Ananya Pandey kept the make-up to a bare minimum with only tint of pink for her lips and eyes.

On the work front

Ananya will be next seen in Pati Patni Aur Woh which is slated to release on December 6th this year. The film is a remake of B.R.Chopra's 1978 film with the same title. She will also be starring opposite Ishaan Khatter in Khaali Peeli, a Maqbool Khan directorial. It is an official remake of Vijay Deverakonda and Priyanka Jawalkar's 2018 Telugu film Taxiwala.

Pati Patni Aur Woh poster:

Ananya Panday's next with Ishaan:

