The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Ananya Panday's Checkered Co-ord Outfit For The Promotionss Of Pati Patni Aur Woh

Bollywood News

Ananya Panday along with her co-actors Kartik and Bhumi is busy promoting their upcoming film Pati Patni Aur Woh. Checkout Ananya's promotional looks here

Written By Kashyap Vora | Mumbai | Updated On:
Ananya Panday

Ananya Panday, the new student of the tinsel town is busy promoting her upcoming film Pati Patni Aur Woh along with her co-actors Kartik Aaryan and Bhumi Pednekar. For one of the promotional events, Ananya wore a checkered outfit. The whole ensemble was styled by the celebrity stylist Mala Agnani Rao and Ami Patel.

Also Read | Kartik Aaryan, Ananya Panday, Bhumi Pednekar, Kapil Sharma Turn Vendors, Watch Fun Video

Check out the post here:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ananya 💛💫 (@ananyapanday) on

Ananya wore an over-sized black and white checkered co-ord outfit with buttoned details by VALENTI and she paired it up with a side-parted bun styled by Sajan Thapa. In terms of accessories, the Student Of The Year 2 actor opted for statement black and gold earrings and black rings. She kept her makeup minimalistic with nude lips by Stacy Gomes.

Also Read | Kartik Aaryan Papped Riding Without A Helmet, Netizens School Him

Check out some of the other promotional looks of Ananya here:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ananya 💛💫 (@ananyapanday) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ananya 💛💫 (@ananyapanday) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ananya 💛💫 (@ananyapanday) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ananya 💛💫 (@ananyapanday) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ananya 💛💫 (@ananyapanday) on

Ananya also recently attended a party hosted by Natasha Poonawala wherein the main highlight of the party was a special guest who was visiting India to perform at the OnePlus Music Festival. The special guest was none-other-than the pop singer Katy Perry. Ananya took to Instagram to share a photograph of hers alongside Katy Perry and captioned the image writing "Hot N Hot 🥶🤪❤️"

Also Read | Ananya Panday, Bhumi Pednekar And Kriti Kharbanda Bring Back The Bralette

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ananya 💛💫 (@ananyapanday) on

Also Read | Ananya Panday Called Out By Diet Sabya For Wearing A 'copied' Outfit

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

We Recommend

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
UDDHAV THACKERAY ASSURES PROTESTS
ANAND MAHINDRA STEPS DOWN
GANGULY WANTS ACTIVE NCA ROLE
THREE CAPITALS FOR ANDHRA PRADESH
FADNAVIS REJECTS ACB CLEAN CHIT
SALMAN ON PREITY'S CAMEO IN DABANGG