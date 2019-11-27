Ananya Panday's Checkered Co-ord Outfit For The Promotionss Of Pati Patni Aur Woh

Ananya Panday, the new student of the tinsel town is busy promoting her upcoming film Pati Patni Aur Woh along with her co-actors Kartik Aaryan and Bhumi Pednekar. For one of the promotional events, Ananya wore a checkered outfit. The whole ensemble was styled by the celebrity stylist Mala Agnani Rao and Ami Patel.

Check out the post here:

Ananya wore an over-sized black and white checkered co-ord outfit with buttoned details by VALENTI and she paired it up with a side-parted bun styled by Sajan Thapa. In terms of accessories, the Student Of The Year 2 actor opted for statement black and gold earrings and black rings. She kept her makeup minimalistic with nude lips by Stacy Gomes.

Check out some of the other promotional looks of Ananya here:

Ananya also recently attended a party hosted by Natasha Poonawala wherein the main highlight of the party was a special guest who was visiting India to perform at the OnePlus Music Festival. The special guest was none-other-than the pop singer Katy Perry. Ananya took to Instagram to share a photograph of hers alongside Katy Perry and captioned the image writing "Hot N Hot 🥶🤪❤️"

