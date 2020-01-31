Ananya Panday Reveals Her 'favourite Line' And It's One Of Alia Bhatt's From THIS Film

Ananya Panday is currently enjoying the success of her last release, Pati Patni Aur Woh. Ananya made her Bollywood debut with the drama flick, Student Of The Year 2. The film was an average grosser but Ananya Panday managed to bag many projects soon after the debut. Recently, the Student Of The Year 2 actor answered some of her fans' questions through Google answers. Here are some of Ananya's answers to her fans' questions.

Fans and audiences had been curious about Ananya Panday’s likes and dislikes. ‘What is the best movie quote of all time?’ was one of the questions. Here is how Ananya Panday reacted to this question.

"So my favourite line is what Alia says in Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, she goes like me paida hi hot hue thi and that was actually my yearbook quote in High School. So ya, I just love that line, I love that. All of Pooh's line is actually I just love. Iconic!"

Another fan base question asked to Ananya Panday through Google Answers was, 'What's a movie you saw that changed your life?' To which Ananya replied saying, " Movie that I watched that changed my life was the Student Of The Year One. Because I remember watching it when I was 14 years old and we went for this screening of the film and there was no place to sit and we had to sit on the floor to watch it. And when I watched it I looked at Alia as Shanaya, her character in the film and I was just like this is all I want to be in life and this is something I really really wanted to do. really".

Ananya Panday Instagram - Promo Image Credits

