Hina Khan And Ananya Panday's Fashion Face Off: Who Donned The Black Skirt Better?

Hina Khan’s Instagram is a paradise for fans who love her glamorous fashion game. The actor makes heads turn in her stunning style statements. Ever since she started promoting her first Bollywood film titled Hacked, her pictures from the same have stormed the internet. Hina Khan is on a full-fledged promotional spree for Hacked. Interestingly, she recently donned a black frilly skirt during promotions which was previously seen on Ananya Panday. Take a look at who sported the skirt better.

Hina Khan and Ananya Panday’s fashion face-off

Hina Khan on Thursday, took to her Instagram to share pictures of herself during Hacked promotions. Hina is seen wearing a black frilly Barbie skirt with an abstract print shirt. Teaming the attire with black pumps, Hina Khan’s style game is receiving pouring love from fans. Not to miss her new hairstyles that do not fail to set a trend in the industry.

On the other hand, Ananya Panday earlier had also sported the same black skirt. She too clubbed the skirt with high heels and bold makeup. Ananya Panday left her hair and ditched accessories. Take a look.

Hina Khan's movie Hacked is directed by Vikram Bhatt. The story of the film will bring to light the dark side of social media and cyber crimes prevailing in the society. The film is produced by Amar Thakkar and Krishna Bhatt under the banner of Zee Studios. Hacked will also star Rohan Shah, Mohit Malhotra and Sid Makkar in prominent roles.

Meanwhile, after the success of Pati Patni Aur Woh, Ananya Panday is gearing up for her next titled Khaali Peeli opposite Ishaan Khatter. The movie is written by Sima Agarwal, Yash Keswani and helmed by Maqbool Khan. Khaali Peeli is produced by Ali Abbas Zafar under Zee Studios and is set to release on June 12, 2020.

