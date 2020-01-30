Here's Ananya Panday's Upcoming Bollywood Movie In The Year 2020

Bollywood actor Ananya Panday made her debut with the film Student Of The Year 2. The film was an average grosser but Ananya Panday managed to bag many projects soon after the debut. She played the character of Shreya, a rich but lonely girl. Although the film received mixed reviews from the critics, Ananya Panday was appreciated for her role.

Ananya Panday's movies - 2020

Ananya Panday will be seen in Maqbool Khan's next film Khali Peeli along with actor Shahid Kapoor's brother Ishaan Khatter. The entire team is currently shooting for the film in different parts of Maharashtra and the film will be released on June 12, 2020. Khali Peeli is a remake of the original Telugu film Taxiwala which released in 2018.

Apart from Khali Peeli, Ananya Panday will be seen in Shakun Batra's next movie which will be releasing in 2021. Also, the name and the date of the movie have not yet been confirmed. It is confirmed that the film will have Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi along with Ananya Panday. The shooting for the film will begin in February this year.

IT'S OFFICIAL... #DeepikaPadukone, #SiddhantChaturvedi and #AnanyaPanday in Shakun Batra’s next film [not titled yet]... Shakun [#EkMainAurEkkTu, #KapoorAndSons] will also produce the film with Karan Johar and Apoorva Mehta... Starts 2020... 12 Feb 2021 release [#ValentinesDay]. pic.twitter.com/VcZWFIRf6S — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 19, 2019

Pati Patni Aur Woh was Ananya Panday's second movie in which she played the character of Tapasya, the secretary of Chintu Tyagi. She starred opposite Kartik Aaryan and Bhumi Pednekar in Mudassar Aziz's remake of the original film Pati Patni Aur Woh.

