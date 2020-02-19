Vijay Deverakonda Starrer 'World Famous Lover' Sees A Decline In Its Box-Office Collection

Vijay Deverakonda has a huge fan base in the south film industry. The Arjun Reddy actor's latest release World Famous Lover hit the screens on February 14. Read the box-office collection of this romantic drama.

World Famous Lover: Box office collection

World Famous Lover is directed by Kranthi Madhav and produced by K.S. Rama Rao. The film initially created a lot of buzz among fans who were excited to watch the film on Valentine’s Day. Upon release, the film did significantly well as fans rushed to theatres to watch their favourite superstar. On Day 1 the film collected an estimated of over ₹7 crores and went strong for that particular day.

However, the film saw a rapid decline nearing towards Day 2 with an approximate collection of over ₹2 crores. Day 3 came along where the film showed no signs of hiking up with collections estimating to be over ₹1 crore. Closing in on Day 4, the film managed to get in a collection of an estimated ₹0.92 crores. The film has opened to mixed reviews from film critics and audiences.

The film is currently expected to collect a total of an estimated of ₹13 crores by the end of Day 5. In a tweet by the leading man, he mentioned that World Famous Lover may be his last romantic film. According to an entertainment portal, the film has collected ₹19 crores estimated at the overall worldwide box office.

Day 1 [1st Friday]₹ 7.10 Cr

Day 2 [1st Saturday]₹ 2.60 Cr

Day 3 [1st Sunday]₹ 1.93 Cr

Day 4 [1st Monday]₹ 0.92 Cr

I knew this was going to be my last love story, so we decided to make this one of its kind.



Filled with all kinds of love. I present to you, #WorldFamousLover!



Releasing this Valentine's Day - Feb 14th.#WFLTrailer - https://t.co/p86vDMb8PG

— Vijay Deverakonda (@TheDeverakonda) February 6, 2020

