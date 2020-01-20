Ananya Panday To Mark Her Telugu Debut Opposite Vijay Deverakonda In 'Fighter'?

It has been a while since the female lead actor for Vijay Deverakonda’s upcoming movie Fighter has not been finalised. According to a report, Jahnvi Kapoor and Alia Bhatt were considered for this south Indian film earlier. But now, it has been revealed that Ananya Panday has finally landed the role in this highly-anticipated movie.

Ananya Panday as the female lead in Fighter

Fighter has been one of the most talked-about movies, thanks to Vijay Deverakonda’s difficult preparation for his character. Reportedly, actor Jahnvi Kapoor was almost finalised for her role opposite the Arjun Reddy actor. However, she turned down the movie because of her busy schedule. She has various Bollywood movies in her pipeline, as of now. It is also reported that the Pati Patni Aur Woh actor will soon start to prepare for her role. Moreover, the filmmakers will make the official announcement for the same.

The audience will witness the fresh pair in the summer of 2020 with Fighter. According to a report, it is unveiled that filmmaker Karan Johar was quite helpful in finding the female lead actor for Vijay Deverakonda. He had also suggested Alia Bhatt, Jahnvi Kapoor, and Sara Ali Khan, besides Ananya Panday.

Work front

On the professional front, Vijay Deverakonda is all prepped up to star in his upcoming movie. As per a report, he will cover up the solo parts in Fighter after he is back from Bangkok. Earlier, he was going through rigorous training for physical strength for his role in Fighter. He underwent mixed-martial arts training in Bangkok, Thailand. This romantic drama movie will be helmed by Puri Jagannadh.

