Ananya Panday Discloses Her Personal Tricks For Getting Ready Without Any Hassle

Ananya Panday is one of the up and coming actors of Bollywood, who recently received a great amount of fanfare after her performance in Pati Patni Aur Woh. Even though the actor has only featured in two films - Pati Patni Aur Woh and Student of the Year 2, she is already one of the most talked-about celebrities and has a massive fan following on social media. Recently, Ananya Panday revealed her secret to media portals to getting ready in a hassle freeway. Ananya said that her millennial patience level is zero and that she always believed that 'basic is beautiful'. She wanted to share her methods with the world as she is now one of the biggest youth icons in India.

Experiment with your outfit

According to Ananya Panday, millennials like her wear clothes that they are comfortable in. Which is why Ananya likes to experiment around with the clothes that she already has and is comfortable with. According to her, you do not need to go through the hassle of buying new clothes. All you need to do is mix and match the outfits you already have to get a new and unique look out of them.

Have your makeup kit ready and never go to a salon for waxing

Ananya Panday says that it is best to always carry your favourite makeup kit along with you at all times. Carry all the essentials such as primer, foundation, concealer, eye pallet, lipsticks, mascara, eye pencil and anything else that you find important. Always keep your kit up to date with your favourite products so that you are always ready to look great no matter the time or situation you are in. Ananya then says that as a millennial, she has a patience level of zero. Which is why she never goes to a salon for waxing. Instead of wasting time on booking the appointment, going to the salon, and then waiting some more till your attendant is ready to serve you, you can just redirect that time and effort into other things. She recommends that you stay at home and get a razor, with which you can get smooth skin without all the hassle.

Have some 'me-time' before leaving the house

Before going out on a party, it is always ideal to have some me-time beforehand. Ananya Panday says that you should detox before your party. She then recommends that you can apply some face mask, or perhaps listen to some soothing music. Stay relaxed and stress-free before going to any party. Doing so will let you enjoy to the fullest extent when it is finally time to go out and party.

