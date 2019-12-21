Ananya Panday Gives Out A Necessary Message To Her Fans And Followers; Read Here

Ananya Panday recently left her followers talking after she shared pictures from Dubai. The Pati Patni Aur Woh actor also had a message for her fans. She said that everyone needs to stay hydrated.

Ananya Panday’s message for her followers

Ananya Panday recently posted a bunch of pictures on her official Instagram handle. In the caption for the post, she has given the people in Dubai the message to stay hydrated. In the post, she can be seen wearing a full black outfit. She can be seen wearing a high-waist skirt with a thigh-high slit. It has been paired with a well-fit, one-shoulder crop top. She is wearing thick hoop earrings with the outfit. The actor can also be seen wearing a short necklace with her outfit. Her hair has been left open while the final touch has been given to her look with a pair of red shades. Have a look at the post put up by her here.

Pati Patni Aur Woh crosses 76.6 crores at the box office as fans love the film

According to the reports by a leading daily, Ananya Panday’s film, Pati Patni Aur Woh crossed 76.6 crores at the box office on Day 14. Two weeks after its release, the film has been declared a hit. The film is being appreciated for the performance by the actors Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar, and Ananya Panday. Have a look at few of the reactions here.

I m already watched #PatiPatniAurWoh 5 time's and @ananyapandayy acting is very very nice....And I m very Existed when your next movie coming soon...😍 https://t.co/MKhflDiXFn — Aniket Jadhav (@AniketJadhavv) December 16, 2019

Yesterday watch #PatiPatniaurWoh what a incredible movie...nd tripathy ji aap to chah gaye full package actress @bhumipednekar — Md. Altamash Usman (@MdAltamashUsma1) December 18, 2019

Amazing screen presence and outstanding dialogue delivery, couldn’t ignore the attention gripping performance in #PatiPatniAurWoh by #aparshaktikhurana ☺️😁 pic.twitter.com/ZoCvgHRQqk — Ishan Singh (@theRaySingh) December 17, 2019

