The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Ananya Panday Gives Out A Necessary Message To Her Fans And Followers; Read Here

Bollywood News

Ananya Panday recently posted about what she has to say to her followers in Dubai. Here is her message with the gorgeous pictures that she put up. Read ahead.

Written By Sania Kader | Mumbai | Updated On:
Ananya panday

Ananya Panday recently left her followers talking after she shared pictures from Dubai. The Pati Patni Aur Woh actor also had a message for her fans. She said that everyone needs to stay hydrated.

Ananya Panday’s message for her followers

Ananya Panday recently posted a bunch of pictures on her official Instagram handle. In the caption for the post, she has given the people in Dubai the message to stay hydrated. In the post, she can be seen wearing a full black outfit. She can be seen wearing a high-waist skirt with a thigh-high slit. It has been paired with a well-fit, one-shoulder crop top. She is wearing thick hoop earrings with the outfit. The actor can also be seen wearing a short necklace with her outfit. Her hair has been left open while the final touch has been given to her look with a pair of red shades. Have a look at the post put up by her here.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ananya 💛💫 (@ananyapanday) on

Read From Sonam Kapoor To Ananya Panday; See Celebrities Who Rocked The Two-tone Outfits

Also read Alia Bhatt, Jahnvi Kapoor And Ananya Panday Bring Back 90s Hairdo

Pati Patni Aur Woh crosses 76.6 crores at the box office as fans love the film

According to the reports by a leading daily, Ananya Panday’s film, Pati Patni Aur Woh crossed 76.6 crores at the box office on Day 14. Two weeks after its release, the film has been declared a hit. The film is being appreciated for the performance by the actors Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar, and Ananya Panday. Have a look at few of the reactions here.

 

Read Alanna Panday: Photos Of Ananya Panday's Cousin That You Must NOT Miss

Also read Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday And Siddhant Chaturvedi Confirmed In Shakun Batra's Next

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
INDIAN ARMY RETALIATES TO PAK
MUFTI COMPARES KASHMIR TO PROTESTS
UP DGP: '57 POLICEMEN INJURED'
IMRAN KHAN FEARMONGERS OVER J&K
UDDHAV ANNOUNCES FARM LOAN WAIVER
EMRAAN HASHMI WRAPS 'CHEHRE' SHOOT