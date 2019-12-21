Ananya Panday Says; 'My Millennial Patience Level Is Zero' And Shares Her Fashion Mantra

Bollywood’s budding star Ananya Panday is currently on a happy ride as her latest movie, Pati Patni Aur Woh garnered massive appreciation from fans. The actor has opened up about many things in different interviews, that have created headlines in the past before. In a recent media interaction, Ananya said that her millennial patience level is zero and that she always believed that 'basic is beautiful'. She wanted to share her methods with her followers as she is now one of the biggest youth icons of India.

Ditch your waxing appointments:

Ananya said that her patience level is zero and so booking an appointment and going to the salon. She further said that waiting till the salon attendant is ready to serve you is a sheer waste of time for the actor. She adds that it is better to save your precious time for chalking out your party schedule. She said that it is better to stay home and glide a razor for a hassle-free process and get a smooth skin rather than wasting your time going to the pain of getting your skin pulled. She also said that is much more convenient and less time consuming than the traditional waxing method.

Keep make-up kit ready:

In the media interaction, Ananya said that their millennial mantra is 'basic is beautiful'. She said that always make sure to keep your main makeup products in stock like primer, foundation, concealer, eye pallet, lipsticks, mascara and eye pencil. She also mentioned that always keep your kit up to date with your favourite products so that you are always ready to look great no matter the time or situation you are in.

Some 'me-time' is important:

Ananya shared that before going out on a party, it is always ideal to have some me-time beforehand. Ananya said that you should detox before you go for a party. She then recommends that you must give your skin sometime and you can apply some face mask, or perhaps listen to some soothing music. Stay relaxed and stress-free before going to any party or outing. Doing so will let you enjoy to the fullest extent when it is finally time to go out.

