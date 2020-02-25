Ananya Panday On Chunky's Reaction To Her Big Win: Wanted To Keep The Award In Living Room

Ever since Ananya Panday dipped her toes in Bollywood with Student of the Year 2, the actor has managed to carve a niche in the hearts of masses with her witty interviews and unmatchable talent. The actor also took away the Filmfare Award in the best debutant category for her performance in Student of the Year 2. Recently, Ananya Panday revealed how her father Chunky Panday, reacted to her big win at the award ceremony. Here are the details.

Also Read | Shraddha Kapoor, Ananya Panday And Janhvi Kapoor's 'desi' Looks For Every Occasion

Ananya on Chunkey Pandey’s reaction to her win:

The recently held Filmfare Awards 2020 witnessed the who’s who of Bollywood in presence, sporting their best attires. Many stars like Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt and Ayushmann Khurrana swept awards for their performances in 2019. Ananya Panday, too, took home an award for the Best Female Debutant for her performance in Student of the Year 2.

Also Read | Ananya Panday Is EXCITED To Work With Vijay D, Shares New Still With Her 'Fighter' Co-star

Reacting to her big win in a press conference held a few days later, Ananya revealed that she had been practising her acceptance speech in front of the mirror with a water bottle for a mic since she was five.

Also Read | Vijay Deverakonda 'warmly' Welcomes Ananya Panday To The South Indian Film Industry

Adding to the same, Ananya remarked that winning the ‘black lady’ was a big deal for her. Furthermore, Ananya Panday spoke about her father Chunky Pandey’s reaction to her big win and revealed that Chunky wanted to keep her award in the living room so that her family could look at it the whole day.

Reacting to Ananya Panday's victory in conversation with a leading news portal, Chunky Pandey, earlier, revealed that he has never won a Filmfare award in his 34-year-old career and was overjoyed when he heard about Ananya's win. Adding to the same, Chunky Panday revealed that he had tears in his eyes.

Also Read | Netizens Not Forgetting Ananya Panday’s ‘struggle’ Remark As She Teams Up With Devarakonda

(Promo image source: Ananya Panday and Chunky Panday Instagram)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.