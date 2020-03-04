Vijay Deverakonda's New Pic With Ananya Panday Raises Eyebrows; Netizens Coin 'Anakonda'

Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday who are busy shooting for their upcoming film titled Fighter were spotted at the Versova Jetty on Tuesday. In a candid shot, the duo can be seen having a conversation as they get papped. However, Deverakonda can be seen seemingly getting close to the Pati, Patni Aur Woh actor, in a manner that has left several social media users with raised eyebrows.

Vijay Deverakona and Ananya Panday papped at Versova Jetty

In the picture, The Telugu heartthrob is seen wearing a grey tee and black beanie while Ananya sports a white T-shirt that she matched with white, ripped shorts. As soon as photos of the two hugging on-set made their way online, some fans spoke about how “uncomfortable” Ananya looked. Meanwhile, there were plenty of others who couldn’t get over their effortless chemistry. While several fans pointed out to their awkward moment while a few alleged that it was just a PR stunt.

The photos seemed to have prompted fans to dub the two as “Anakonda”, making way for some epic memes. A meme doing the rounds sees power couples Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma dubbed as ‘Virushka’, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone as ‘Deepveer’ and finally Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday as ‘Anakonda’.

Meanwhile, the two will be seen together in a film. Helmed by Puri Jagannath, Fighter will reportedly be shot for six months in Mumbai and later abroad. It is jointly produced by Karan Johar and Apoorva Mehta. The film will reportedly be made in Hindi and other south languages. It is one of the most anticipated films of the year and fans can't wait to watch the duo on screen together,

