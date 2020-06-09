Ananya Panday Follows Alia Bhatt's Footsteps, Channels Her Own ‘Pottermania’

Bollywood actor Ananya Panday recently appeared in the cover page of a leading magazine. The actor also took to her social media to share her lovely picture from the cover page of the magazine. But her picture had a Harry Potter connect, much to the happiness of her fans.

Also Read: Ananya Panday Reveals Names Of Biggest 'Gossip Girls' Of Bollywood

Ananya Panday can be seen posing was the cover girl for a magazine recently

Talking about the picture, the actor seems to have posed for the cover picture from her home owing to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Sitting on a sofa, Ananya can be seen posing in a white crop top along with loose cream-colored baggy pants. Along with it, she has opted for a casual hairdo along with a minimal makeup. But it is the actor channeling her inner Pottermania which steals the show on this cover picture.

Also Read: Ishaan Khatter Calls Ananya Panday 'honey', Adds Fuel To Dating Rumours

The picture has Ananya holding a Harry Potter novel in her hand while flaunting her infectious smile. The Student Of The Year 2 actor was also a complete Potterhead while captioning the picture. She wrote the famous quote from the Harry Potter novels which reads, "Happiness can be found even in the darkest of times if only one remembers to turn on the light". The quote was said by the popular character Albus Dumbledore in the Harry Potter novel and the movie. It seems that the Pati Patni Aur Woh actor is a true Potterhead with her recent cover picture being the proof of that. Take a look at the actor's cover picture.

Also Read: Ishaan Khatter Calls Ananya Panday His Favourite Animal, Gives Her A Fun Nickname

After Alia Bhatt, Ananya Panday also unleashed her love for Harry Potter

Alia Bhatt recently showcased her love for some Pottermania. She shared some fun videos and pictures of herself enjoying the Harry Potter books. The Khaali Peeli actor has time and again confessed that she considers Alia Bhatt as her ultimate inspiration. So it is not a hidden fact that Ananya has followed Alia's footsteps and decided to unleash the Potterhead in her. On the work front, Ananya Panday will be seen in the movie Khaali Peeli opposite Ishaan Khatter. She will also be seen in a film opposite South actor Vijay Deverakonda.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.