Ishaan Khatter Calls Ananya Panday His Favourite Animal, Gives Her A Fun Nickname

Ishaan Khatter, like most Bollywood celebrities, has been homebound due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The Dhadak actor recently took to his social media and decided to interact with his fans. While he answered many questions from his fans, when he was asked who his favourite animal is, Ishaan Khatter replied that his Khaali Peeli co-star Ananya Panday is his favourite animal. Read on to know more details about the whole story:

Ishaan Khatter’s photos

One of the fans on Instagram asked Ishaan Khatter who his favourite animal was. Ishaan Khatter added a picture of Ananya Panday and mentioned that his favourite animal was his Khaali Peeli co-star. He even gave her an adorable name and called her ‘Anya-roo’ while answering the question. Ishaan Khatter and Ananya Panday are often seen talking about each other on their social media.

Ishaan Khatter had previously shared a video of himself jamming in a BTS video. While posting the video on his social media he stated that he misses his 'main jammer' Ananya Panday, who is his co-star in the upcoming film. Ananya Panday was previously addressed rumours of her dating Ishaan Khatter saying that the film that they are doing together is very special. She also added that she and Ishaan Khatter are quite similar.

In the video, Ishaan Khatter is seen wearing a multi-coloured hat and a casual outfit. He wears a black coloured vest and a similar coloured shirt. He wore white coloured socks along with some cool kicks. Ishaan Khatter is seen pulling off some groovy dance moves. He shows a painting of Amitabh Bachchan to the camera before he sits down to jam with the team.

While talking about Ananya Panday, Ishaan Khatter had stated that she makes everyone on the set happy. He had added that she has a special quality in her and that she will grow with every film. Ishaan Khatter had also stated that Ananya Pandey does exactly what the director asks her to do, which makes the director very happy. Fans of the pair have often noticed the two having a sweet banter on social media.

Ishaan Khatter will be seen starring alongside Ananya Panday in the romantic action movie Khaali Peeli. The movie is written by Sima Agarwal, Yash Keswani and helmed by Maqbool Khan. Khaali Peeli is produced by Ali Abbas Zafar under the Zee Studios banner. Khaali Peeli was set to release on June 12, 2020.

