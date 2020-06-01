Ishaan Khatter Calls Ananya Panday 'honey', Adds Fuel To Dating Rumours

Ishaan Khatter and Ananya Panday’s social media banter has always kept their fans entertained. Ishaan and Ananya have been quarantining in the lockdown due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Ananya Panday shared a picture of herself in a face pack while staying at home. Ishaan Khatter, who plays Ananya Panday’s on-screen love interest in their upcoming film Khaali Peeli, commented on the picture.

Are Ishaan and Ananya dating?

Ananya Panday took to her Instagram account and shared a picture of herself with a yellow coloured face pack. The actor also had slices of cucumber on her eyes in the picture. While fans requested for the ingredients of the face pack, Ananya Panday’s Khaali Peeli co-star Ishaan Khatter left an adorable comment on the picture.

ALSO READ: Ishaan Khatter Calls Ananya Panday His Favourite Animal, Gives Her A Fun Nickname

Ishaan Khatter commented on the picture asking her about the face pack. However, he subtly called her honey in the comment. Ishaan Khatter wrote, ‘What’s in the mask, honey?’ on the post. Fans had their eyes on the post to see what Ananya Panday replies. Ananya Panday too kept up the adorable banter and said, ‘yes honey…dahi and haldi.’ Their adorable interaction has added fuel to their dating rumours.

ALSO READ: Ishaan Khatter Says This About His 'Khaali Peeli' Co-star Ananya Panday, Know Here

Fans have commented on the picture saying they know what Ishaan Khatter did with the wordplay. Some have also stated that Ishaan Khatter is too sweet to drop such adorable comments on Ananya Panday’s posts. One Instagram user even asked the pair to ‘stop flirting’ on social media. Ishaan and Ananya sparked dating rumours on multiple occasions.

ALOS READ: Ishaan Khatter Calls Ananya Panday 'Puppycat'; Accuses Her Of Copying His Caption

Ishaan Khatter in an interaction with his fans even called Ananya Panday his favourite animal. He even gave her an adorable nickname. Previously, a video of Ishaan Khatter jamming post the shoot of Khaali Peeli was posted by him. In the post as well he mentioned that he missed Ananya Panday.

Ishaan Khatter will be seen starring alongside Ananya Panday in the romantic action movie Khaali Peeli. The movie is written by Sima Agarwal, Yash Keswani and helmed by Maqbool Khan. Khaali Peeli is produced by Ali Abbas Zafar under the Zee Studios banner. Khaali Peeli was set to release on June 12, 2020. However, the release day might be postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

ALSO READ: Ishaan Khatter Misses Ananya Panday As He Jams In A BTS For 'Khaali Peeli'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.