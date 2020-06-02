Ananya Panday Reveals Names Of Biggest 'Gossip Girls' Of Bollywood

Actor Ananya Panday has revealed who she believes are the ‘gossip girls’ of the film industry. While in an interview with an entertainment portal, the Pati Patni Aur Woh actor revealed who she thinks are the people who gossip the most in the industry. Ananya Panday stated that Kareena Kapoor Khan and Ranbir Kapoor are the gossip girls of the film industry. Read on to know more details about the whole story:

Who are the gossip girls?

When asked about who she thinks who was the gossip girls of the industry, Ananya Panday stated that everybody seems to think that Kareena Kapoor Khan and her cousin Ranbir Kapoor gossip a lot. Hence, she took their names as well. Ananya Panday’s claims do not come as a surprise as many people in the industry have taken their names under the title before.

Previously, Rockstar actor Nargis Fakri in a talk show had called Ranbir Kapoor a ''gossip queen''. However, many celebrities from the industry have confirmed that Kareena Kapoor Khan is the biggest gossip girl in the film industry. Akshay Kumar had appeared on The Kapil Sharma Show in March to promote his film Sooryavanshi. In the show, he revealed that Kareena Kapoor Khan has information about any and everybody from the film industry.

Director Rohit Shetty had confirmed Akshay Kumar’s claim and had even backed it up with an example of his own. He disclosed that while he was in talks for Chennai Express, only 2 or 3 people knew about the meeting. However, when he met Kareena Kapoor Khan the next day, she knew about the meeting.

Ananya Panday's movies

Ananya Panday was last seen in the movie Pati Patni Aur Woh alongside Kartik Aaryan and Bhumi Pednekar. She will soon be seen co-starring with Dhadak actor Ishaan Khatter in the romantic action movie Khaali Peeli. The movie is written by Sima Agarwal, Yash Keswani, and helmed by Maqbool Khan. Khaali Peeli is produced by Ali Abbas Zafar under the Zee Studios banner.

Ananya Panday will also be seen in Shakun Batra’s untitled film. She will be seen starring alongside Gully Boy actor Siddhanth Chaturvedi as well as Deepika Padukone. The shooting of Shakun Batra’s film has been delayed due to the COVID-19 outbreak. She will also be seen opposite South Indian actor Vijay Deverakonda in an action-packed film. The film was tentatively titled as Fighter, however, the title of the film might change before its release.

