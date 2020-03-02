'Andhadhun' Ending Explained; Decode Climax And Know What Exactly Happened

2018's one of the highest grosser and finest crime-thriller films, Andhadhun, features actor Ayushmann Khurrana. The film managed to keep the audience on the edge of their seat. Some of the nail-biting scenes sent chills to the spine of the audience. But on top of all this, one thing that manipulated the audience to use their brain is the ending of the film. The audience left the theatre wondering about and predicting its end, as the filmmaker Sriram Raghavan ended the film on a cliff hanger. Here is the ending of Andhdhun which is decoded from various online reports.

Ending of Andhadhun explained:

This theory is one of the most common conclusions the audience came on. As it is quite obvious for many, Ayushmann Khurrana's character Akash takes his revenge from Simi and transplants her cornea into his eye. The plot starts to curtain from the scene where the doctor goes to kill Simi and it is shown that Simi overpowers the doctor and tries to kill Akash. But before she is about to hit Akash, the screen blackouts and in the next scene, Akash is seen alive and performing.

If you look closely, Akash is a grey character as it is seen from the start and to gain sympathy, he pretends to be blind. To be the hero in the film, he keeps narrating Simi as the villain. To gain his ex-girlfriend's sympathy, he tells her that he chooses to save Simi and she tries to kill him but God saves him. And as per his plan, Sophie believes that Akash is still blind. Keeping this in mind, the audience can assume that Akash killed Simi and took his revenge.

Whereas, many from the audience are not getting why Akash lied to Sophie. The audience has seen at the start as well, that to gain Sophie's sympathy, Akash lied to her that he is blind. And the story which left the audience with questions was purely made by Akash. It is believed that he cooked the entire story and the stick with rabbit's face near him just helped him make his story believable. Many of us noticed that the rabbit was also blind with one eye, which symbolises Akash.

