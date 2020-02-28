Lata Mangeshkar Lauds Actor Ayushmann Khurrana For His Performance In 'Andhadhun'

The singing doyen of India, Lata Mangeshkar is an avid social media user and often takes to her Twitter handle to convey her thoughts to her friends and well-wishers. The 90-year-old legendary singer wholeheartedly praised actor Ayushmann Khurrana through a tweet on Friday after watching his film Andhadhun. She greeted the Bala actor and said, "I watched your film Andhadhun today. You have done a great job and I also liked the songs that you have sung in the film. I congratulate you and wish more glory for you in the future."

Have a look:

@ayushmannk ji namaskar. Maine aap ki film Andhadhun aaj dekhi. Aapne bahut accha kaam kiya hai aur jo gaane aapne gaaye hain wo bhi mujhe bahut acche lage.Main aapko bahut badhaai deti hun aur aapko bhavishya mein aur yash mile aisi mangal kaamana karti hun. — Lata Mangeshkar (@mangeshkarlata) February 28, 2020

Andhadhun revolves around the story of Akash (Ayushmann Khurrana) who gets tangled in the cobwebs of karma. Akash, a pianist, meets Sophie (Radhika Apte) through sheer fate after which the two become friends. She turns into his lady luck helping him find a job at her father's restaurant. Everything goes well between the duo until Akash bumps into Pramod Singh (Anil Dhawan). Tabu essays the role of Simi, Pramod Singh's wife.

Ayushmann Khurrana went onto win the National Award for Best Actor for his performance in the film whereas Andhadhun won the National Award for the best Hindi film in 2019. On winning the coveted National Award, Ayushmann Khurrana had claimed that the Sriram Raghavan directorial shaped him as an actor and pushed him to challenge his inhibitions. The actor has been riding on the crest of success as an actor with a variety of films after Andhadhun.

Ayushmann Khurrana was last seen in Hitesh Kewalya's film Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan opposite debutant Jitendra Kumar. He will feature next in Shoojit Sircar's Gulabo Sitabo along with Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan. The film is scheduled to release on April 17, 2020.

