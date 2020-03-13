Andhra Pradesh Govt Issues Update On Measures Taken To Fight Coronavirus

In the wake of the fast-spreading Coronavirus being declared as 'Pandemic' by the World Health Organisation, the Andhra Pradesh Government has issued an update regarding the precautions and strict vigil conducted by the state government. The state government has started a toll-free helpline number 104 and a 24/7 control room has been set up for citizens' assistance. Also, a general advisory has been issued for locals while people returning from virus affected nations have been directed to be strictly under home isolation for 28 days regardless of any symptoms or not. They are also directed not to have any close contact with family members, or go out in public places, nor allow any visitors at home.

Coronavirus update by Andhra Pradesh government

The positive cases of the novel Coronavirus in India had soared up over 75 after three new cases of Coronavirus have been confirmed in Mumbai. The initial three which were reported from Kerala have been treated and discharged. The health ministry has advised people against mass gatherings to avoid the spread of Coronavirus in the country.

The Coronavirus crisis

First detected in Wuhan in December 2019, COVID-19- the novel coronavirus has affected nearly 118 countries in the world. Presently, there are over 1,24,518 confirmed cases of COVID-19 which has led to the death of 4,607 people. As there is no vaccine or specific antiviral medicine to treat COVID-19, countries have been grappling with all possible mechanisms to contain its scope. So far, China, South Korea, Italy, and Iran have witnessed the most number of confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus.

Meanwhile, India has suspended all visas, barring for a few categories such as diplomatic and employment apart from keeping in abeyance the visa-free travel facility to OCI cardholders till April 15. Moreover, the Centre has “strongly advised” Indians to avoid all non-essential travel abroad. As per the latest figures, the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in India stands at 78.

