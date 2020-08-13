Angad Bedi Defends Wife Neha Dhupia, Calls Her 'product Of Hard Work' And 'front Runner'

Angad Bedi recently gave his opinion on Suchitra Krishnamoorthi and Neha Dhupia’s war of words on Twitter. The actor defended his wife and claimed that he never really understood what Suchitra meant by her statement. Bedi further said that Neha Dhupia is a hard-working and self-made actor who has gotten work only on merit basis.

Angad Bedi defends wife Neha Dhupia

In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, Angad Bedi addressed the twitter battle between the Suchitra Krishnamoorthi and Neha Dhupia. The actor told the portal that the film industry is such a profession that attracts public and media attention. He further said that his wife has often come in the line of fire because she is honest and calls a spade a spade.

Angad Bedi also told the portal that he feels it is unfortunate when people pass statements that are loose. The actor added to his statements that his wide has been in the industry for quite a while and has been working hard and has been relevant. He further questioned what is ‘chamchagiri’, he does not understand.

Suchitra Krishnamoorthi targetted Neha Dhupia

A while back, actor Suchitra Krishnamoorthi had taken to twitter and had slammed ‘chamchagiri’ prevalent in Bollywood industry. She had further questioned Neha Dhupia’s career and had claimed that it was because of her friendship with certain people in the industry that she gets work. Check out the tweet by Suchitra.

Peeps its not #nepotisminbollywood one shld aggravate against but chamchagiri. I mean how did #nehadhupia suddenly get all these talk shows except that she is #karanjohar s new bestie and #femina Missindia 2002!! - shes no blood relative or star kid is she 😊 — Suchitra Krishnamoorthi (@suchitrak) August 7, 2020

Neha Dhupia reacts

This had prompted Neha Dhupia to respond to Suchitra’s claims. Neha Dhupia took to her twitter and called out Suchitra for making such claims. The actor had called Suchitra’s tweet the “most distasteful and disgraceful tweet” she has read. Check out the tweet below.

Angad Bedi praises wife Neha Dhupia

Angad Bedi further said that he feels that one’s work takes them ahead and people like to be associated with successful people. Calling Neha Dhupia successful, Angad told the portal that she gets work on her own merit and shows she has gotten are because somebody likes her work. The actor also claimed that Neha Dhupia is the front runner in most of the things she does.

Bollywood Hungama reported that Angad Bedi said that the statement made by Suchitra did not hold much weight. The actor further told the portal that she just exposed herself. He also added that both Neha and he have faced a lot of rejections and that Neha was a product of hard work.

