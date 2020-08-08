Neha Dhupia Reacts To Suchitra Krishnamoorthi's 'chamchagiri' Jibe, Calls It 'distasteful'

The nepotism debate has been triggered again in the wake of Sushant Singh Rajput’s death. After the abuse directed at numerous star kids with names like Kangana Ranaut hitting out at the unfavourable practices of the film industry, many like R Balki and Anubhav Sinha had hit out at the nepotism argument. Recently, Suchitra Krishnamoothi claimed that it was not nepotism, but ‘chamchagiri’ (sycophancy) that was helping people get work and tagged Neha Dhupia in it.

Neha not pleased with Suchitra’s post

Suchitra claimed that Neha Dhupia was not a ‘star kid or blood relative’ of a star, but was being offered talked shows galore because of her friendship with Karan Johar.

Peeps its not #nepotisminbollywood one shld aggravate against but chamchagiri. I mean how did #nehadhupia suddenly get all these talk shows except that she is #karanjohar s new bestie and #femina Missindia 2002!! - shes no blood relative or star kid is she 😊 — Suchitra Krishnamoorthi (@suchitrak) August 7, 2020

Neha Dhupia was pleased and started her response courteously, addressing the Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa star as ‘ma’am.’ The Lust Stories star then termed it as ‘possibly the most distasteful and disgraceful tweet’ that she had read.

Neha added that reducing a friendship that Suchitra knew nothing about, ‘spoke volumes of you and the time you have at hand.’

The former Miss India then asserted that she was proud to be self-made, a ‘proud daughter, wife and mother’ and added that she had the ‘deepest regards’ for women who acknowledge that.

Recently, Neha’s actor-husband Angad Bedi too had been involved with the nepotism debate. His co-star, Janhvi Kapoor, from Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, had been at the receiving end of abuse for being from a film family and her association with Karan Johar, after the trailer released.

With netizens accusing him of furthering the nepotism culture, and calling the ‘boycott’ calls, Angad had told PTI, "It is sad. I feel there's a certain section of people who have made a mockery out of this situation. Our energies need to come together, we are facing a pandemic, there are many big issues not just our country but the world is facing, unemployment, people dying on the street, because of the disease." He added, "We have lost such a gem of an actor. To have this backlash is wrong because tomorrow when we put ourselves in the same position, this is not how we are going to respond or react. It's important to be sensitive to each other." The actor continued, "We all are trying to put bread on the table for our family. Yes, this is a celebrated profession, but it is like just any other profession also. "If you talk about boycotting, you're talking about robbing off our livelihood. I don't think that's fair. We get paid to act."

(With inputs from PTI)

