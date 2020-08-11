Suchitra Krishnamoorthi Clarifies Her 'chamchagiri' Tweet Directed At Neha Dhupia

Actor Suchitra Krishnamoorthi hit headlines a few days back after she targeted Neha Dhupia as she slammed 'chamchagiri' in Bollywood. While Neha Dhupia called it 'distasteful', Suchitra in an interview with a leading daily clarified that she has 'nothing against her or anyone personally'.

Talking to Hindustan Times, Krishnamoorthi asserted that she only 'wanted to make a point' and gave an example by saying, "if you are talking about Tesla (vehicle manufacturer), you will take Elon Musk’s (co-founder and face of Tesla) name, right? I have nothing against anyone."

Talking about nepotism versus talent debate, Suchitra Krishnamoorthi said that to survive in the industry, 'it's a combination of both' and believes that it all comes down to 'networking'. She clarified that in the 'field of arts, talent should' definitely get more opportunities.

Krishnamoorthi also spoke about 'toxic' negativity on social media in the interview and said that one 'gets sucked into it, whether you like it or not'.

Suchitra-Neha's war of words

Suchitra Krishnamoorthi had tweeted that it is not nepotism in Bollywood people should aggravate against, but the 'chamchagiri' that she thinks prevails in the industry. Suchitra further questioned Neha Dhupia's career and asked how she suddenly got all the talk shows. Suchitra called Neha a filmmaker's 'new bestie' and continued that she is no star kid.

Neha Dhupia was not pleased and started her response courteously, addressing the Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa star as ‘ma’am.’ The Lust Stories star then termed it as ‘possibly the most distasteful and disgraceful tweet’ that she had read. Neha added that reducing a friendship that Suchitra knew nothing about, ‘spoke volumes of you and the time you have at hand.’

The former Miss India then asserted that she was proud to be self-made, a ‘proud daughter, wife and mother’ and added that she had the ‘deepest regards’ for women who acknowledge that.

i knew i would get trolled. i have nothing personal against anyone. Ofcourse nobody survives without talent. But do hear what a lot of people are saying - & young kids bng boycotted bec of this whole nepotism debate. Its groupism that thrives (i used the word chamchagiri) 🙄 — Suchitra Krishnamoorthi (@suchitrak) August 8, 2020

