Janhvi Kapoor And Angad Bedi Shake A Leg On 'My Name Is Lakhan' In BTS Video | Watch

Angad Bedi shared a fun-filled behind-the-scenes video of himself dancing along with Janhvi Kapoor to a popular song. The clip was taken from the bit where the actors were seen rehearsing for a sequence in the film. The two actors danced to the song My Name is Lakhan which is one of the most famous songs featuring Anil Kapoor. The two seemed extremely happy and in sync, while rehearsing for the song as they did the song's signature moves.

Also Read | National Handloom Day: Kangana Ranaut, Janhvi Kapoor Promote Indian Fabric Industries

Janhvi Kapoor and Angad Bedi dance in a BTS video from 'Gunjan Saxena'

Also Read | Janhvi Kapoor Talks About Gunjan Saxena Biopic Backlash; Says 'I Am Confident About It'

Angad Bedi captioned the video mentioning that they are trying to make Anil Kapoor proud as it was originally his song. He added that he and Janhvi Kapoor are rehearsing for a sequence and dancing to My Name is Lakhan. Further on, the actor wrote that there are just two days left for the release of Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl. In the video clip shared by the actor, Janhvi Kapoor can be seen uninterested in the dance as Angad while in character continues dancing enthusiastically. She tries to tell him something, however, the actor stays in his own zone. She then manages to tell him about her wish to become a pilot.

Also Read | Janhvi Kapoor Shares Experience Of Working With 'best Co-star' Pankaj Triptahi | Watch

The video has now been deleted by Angad Bedi for unknown reasons. However, fans enjoyed the behind-the-scenes clip from the film. Fans also pointed out that they were happy that they got to see a small clip from the film despite it being from rehearsals. Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl will feature Janhvi Kapoor playing the titular role of Gunjan Saxena who became the first female combat pilot to operate in the Kargil warzone. Angad Bedi will be seen playing her brother in the film as Anshuman Saxena. The film has been directed by a debutant director, Sharan Sharma, and will be released exclusively on Netflix on August 12. The film will shed light on the life story of Gunjan Saxena and her incredible journey. Fans of the actor are excited to watch the film as soon as possible.

Also Read | Ex-Air Force Pilot Gunjan Saxena Lauds Pankaj Tripathi's Portrayal Of Her Father In Biopic

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.