Angad Bedi Shares Hilarious Post With A Lawn Mower, Fans Call It 'best Workout'

Actor Angad Bedi seems to be brushing up his gardening skills amid lockdown and his recent post is proof of the same. The actor shared a video on social media where he can be seen trimming the grass with a lawnmower. What caught the attention of the fans was the hilarious caption. While sharing the clip, the actor humorously wrote that he landed this job when his father called him and asked him to drop by for some urgent work.

Angad who is eagerly waiting for his next release Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, shared the video on Instagram where he can be seen trying hard to pull the lever of the lawnmower and failing each time. Later after a lot of hard work, he finally manages to start the machine and then kick-starts his work of trimming the grass. While captioning the post, the actor wrote that he received a call from his father who asked him to come home because of urgent work. And when he dropped by to check, he was given this work.

As soon as Angad shared the funny video, several fans of the actor were quick enough to pour in their hilarious comment under the post. One of the users commented and compared working hard with the machine with an open gym. Another user penned a small note for the actor and thanked him for the kind of roles he opts. The follower called him a “self-made” star and even asked to keep the heads of his fans high with his iconic work. A third user compared the tedious task with workout and wrote that it will help the actor to regain strength. A fourth user chimed in and hilariously advised the actor to get an electric lawnmower.

Sometime back, the actor who is known to impress fans with his spectacular acting in films like Pink, The Zoya Factor, and Soorma, took to his social media handle and talked about the importance of family. The actor posted a photo on Instagram that features several members of his family. In the photo, fans can also see Neha Dhupia, whom Bedi went on to marry in the year 2018. The photo also featured his parents. In the caption, he said that family matters the most, out of everything. The actor also said that one should talk to their family in good times and in times of trouble. Angad Bedi, in his Instagram post, urged his fans and followers to talk to their parents every day. He captioned it as “Family matters the most. In good times and when troubled. Speak to your parents every day. â¤ï¸ if you haven’t call them right now”.

