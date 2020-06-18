Neha Dhupia & Angad Bedi Share Pictures Of Daughter Mehr As She Turns 19 Months

Parents Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi shared adorable pictures of their daughter Mehr Dhupia Bedi as the little munchkin turned 19 months today, June 18. As seen in the post shared by Neha Dhupia, Mehr Dhupia Bedi looks super cute with a cat-eye mask on her head. She dons a pretty white tee as she sits on her bed.

Neha Dhupia wrote, "Our baby girl. #19monthstoday. God bless you our little doll." Fans in huge numbers gushed to comment on Neha Dhupia's Instagram post. A fan wrote, "Happy 19 months to her. Lots of love and blessings to her." Whereas another user said, "Awwwww cute like you @nehadhupia."

Neha Dhupia's husband Angad Bedi also shared a picture with daughter Mehr on his official Instagram handle. In it, Angad holds Mehr on his shoulder, while planting a kiss on her. Angad wrote, "9 months today our #attibaanu Waheguru Mehr Kare." Fans flooded the couple's posts with love and hearts.

See Neha & Angad Bedi's posts

Earlier, Neha Dhupia posted another adorable picture with daughter Mehr Dhupia Bedi. In the picture, she can be seen playing with her daughter on an open terrace. Through the caption, Neha expressed that she wants Mehr to fly. Both Neha and Angad have time and again shared pictures of Mehr's whereabouts on their respective social media handles.

Recently, in a chat show with an entertainment portal, Neha Dhupia revealed what she will advise her daughter Mehr when she grows up. Neha added that when Mehr grows up and asks for advice about an 'ideal man', she would tell Mehr that it is someone with whom she can survive the lockdown. Talking about how 'blessed' she feels to have Mehr in her and Angad's lives during the lockdown, the Singh Is Kinng actor said that it is all just amazing with Mehr in the house and also exclaimed that she doesn't know what would have happened if such a situation would have taken place three years back.

Before when Mehr Dhupia Bedi turned a year and a half, Neha had shared cute pictures of the little munchkin. The Chup Chup Ke actor had penned a sweet caption that read, "And just like that our baby girl is 1 1/2 years old." The pics see Mehr Dhupia Bedi standing near the windowpane, all busy gazing at the view outside. Here's her post.

