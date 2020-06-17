Angad Bedi Urges Followers To Talk To Their Parents In Good As Well As Bad Times; See Post

Angad Bedi, who is known for films like Pink, The Zoya Factor, and Soorma, recently took to his social media handle and talked about the importance of family. The actor also urged his fans and followers to connect with their families, as he shared a photo of his own family. Read more about the story:

Angad Bedi feels family comes first

On June 16, 2020, Angad Bedi took to his official social media handle and posted a photo that features several members of his family. In the photo, fans can also see Neha Dhupia, whom Bedi went on to marry in the year 2018. The photo also featured his parents. In the caption, he said that family matters the most, out of everything. The actor also said that one should talk to their family in good times and in times of trouble.

Angad Bedi, in his Instagram post, urged his fans and followers to talk to their parents every day. He captioned it as “Family matters the most. In good times and when troubled. Speak to your parent’s every day. ❤️ if you haven’t call them right now”.

This post has gone on to garner over 19 thousand five hundred likes within 20 hours of its posting. Here is the social media post by Neha Dhupia’s husband:

His fans flooded the comment section with hearts and praises. Actor Harleen Sethi was also all hearts for this post. Bedi has posted this in the light of Sushant Singh Rajput’s death, who died by suicide on June 14, 2020. His untimely death has left his fans and friends in Bollywood saddened.

Bedi had earlier posted a photo of the late actor to pay him a tribute. In this caption, Angad Bedi has written that it was ''too early for him to pass away''. Here is the post:

Here's Team SSR's official statement

"It pains us to share that Sushant Singh Rajput is no longer with us. We request his fans to keep him in their thoughts and celebrate his life, and his work as they have done so far. We request media to help us maintain privacy at this moment of grief," said the official Team SSR statement.

