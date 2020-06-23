Angad Bedi Proudly Posts About 'Bharat Ki Beti' Anchal Gangwal Who Is Now An IAF Pilot

Bollywood actor Angad Bedi recently took to Instagram to share the story of Anchal Gangwal, who recently joined the Indian Air Force as a flying officer. Anchal Gangwal is an example of where ambition and hard work can take a person, irrespective of their background and economic status. Angad Bedi spoke about how a tea stall owner’s daughter fought every obstacle that came her way and achieved success.

Angad Bedi’s respect for the latest Air Force flying officer

Angad Bedi has lately been keeping his fans and followers updated by sharing various pictures and videos on his official Instagram handle. Angad Bedi recently took to Instagram to share a picture of Anchal Gangwal who has lately been leaving the country awestruck with her achievements. He posted a picture of the 24-year-old who was dressed in the Indian Air Force uniform.

In the caption for the post, he could be seen saluting the achievements of the flying officer since she has had to face a number of obstacles in achieving this milestone.

Angad Bedi, who will be seen in the biopic based on the life of a female IAF fighter pilot, Gunjan Saxena, has also referred to Anchal Gangwal as “Bharat Ki Beti” which translates to the daughter of India. He also wrote about how the young lady, who is a daughter of a tea seller, went on to become the latest Indian Air Force’s fighter pilot.

Towards the end of the caption, he indicated through the hashtags that he holds immense respect for her. Have a look at the post put up on Angad Bedi’s Instagram here.

According to a report by a leading daily, Anchal Gangwal’s father runs a tea stall in Neemuch, which is located at a distance of 400 km from Bhopal. The report also suggests that most of the time the family did not have the money to pay for Anchal's education. She worked extremely hard for the position that she is in, at the moment. Her father also revealed to a leading daily that she had been dreaming about becoming an Indian Air Force personnel ever since she witnessed their world during the Kedarnath tragedy.

