Angad Bedi Shares Adorable Picture With Daughter Mehr, Calls Her 'his World'

On Wednesday afternoon, Angad Bedi took to Instagram and posted an adorable picture with his daughter, Mehr. In the picture, the father-daughter duo was seen hugging each other amid the greenery. Sharing the portrait, the Mumbhai actor wrote, "My world!!! Mehr," followed by hearts. While Bedi sported a casual shirt, Mehr pulled off a pinkish frock.

As soon as Angad's photo with Mehr Dhupia Bedi was up on the internet, fans rushed to drop comments on it. A user wrote, "God bless her," whereas another fan penned, "She is so cute Angad. The bond you two share is just amazing. I'm sure every father needs to know this, Love you two." Many simply flooded the comments section with awestruck emoticons.

This is not the first time when Angad Bedi shared a photo with Mehr. On November 18, when the latter turned two, the actor penned a heartening note. He wrote, "Today at 11:25 am you were born to us. Happy birthday to our baby girl Mehr, she turns 2 today. Our lives have been a blessing since you arrived. We are lucky to have you. Thank you for choosing us as your parents. Neha Dhupia, Satnam Waheguru, forever grateful."

Not only him, but wife Neha Dhupia also penned an emotional note for her daughter. She wished for Mehr to always be curious and sing even if she doesn’t know the lyrics. She added, "Dance like no one is watching, forever be eager to learn, chase butterflies, spread joy wherever you go, light up the room with your adorable smile and roar the loudest caus deep down you will always be our little Simba." Angad and Neha often share glimpses of their whereabouts with Mehr Dhupia Bedi and their posts garner massive attention on social media.

On the work front, Angad was last seen in the ZEE5 crime thriller titled Mumbhai that chronicles the tale of how Mumbai's underworld was ruled by affluent people in the 90s. The story of the show revolves around the relationship between a tough cop, Bhasker, and his friend and criminal, Rama. Sikandar Kher, Sandeepa Dhar and others are also a part of the show.

