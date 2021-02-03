Aashka Goradia Shares Glimpses Of Yoga Session, Asks To 'be Grateful For What Body Can Do'

On Tuesday night, Aashka Goradia took to Instagram and posted a series of photos from her outdoor yoga session. She sported a floral bodysuit and performed yoga at the beach. She went on to pen a lengthy caption. Aashka wrote, "Be grateful for what your body can do." Not only this, but she also wrote that people should be grateful for little things and should also be grateful for the movement and this wonderful life and all of the experiences. She continued, "There is nothing wrong or right about the experience and recognising that is liberating."

Aashka penned her thoughts about freedom and remarked, "Freedom is in observing subtleties, not holding on." As soon as Aashka Goradia's photos were up on the internet, her followers rushed to drop comments on it. Stars like Abigail Pande, Adaa Khan, Nisha Rawal, Shweta Gulati, and many others lauded her dedication. A user wrote, "Aashka Goradia's yoga sessions are the best. Keep it up and keep motivating us, dearest."

Aashka: 'Be grateful for what your body can do'

Recently, Aashka Goradia met her best friend Mouni Roy after a good long break of one year. The duo posed for some happy portraits amid the greenery. Roy wrote, "There are days in life that are best not spelt out in words, they are mixed in crystal dust & angel mist and all things edible. This was one such day. Writing it down in my cryptic storybook forever." Mouni went to call Goradia "hers". The Saat Phere: Saloni Ka Safar star also penned a warm note for Mouni Roy. She wrote that they had to share extra cuddles, extra food, extra drives and extra night stay, just because they met after one year and added that she missed the London Confidential actor a lot.

On the work front, Aashka was last seen in the show, Kitchen Champion 5, alongside Faisal Khan. She was also a part of the series, Daayan. Apart from this, she is known for her work in daily soaps like Baal Veer, Naagin, Shubh Vivah and others.

