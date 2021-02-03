Surbhi Chandna, Sharad, Mohit Wrap Up 'Naagin 5' Shoot With Team: 'We Are So Thankful'

On Tuesday night, Surbhi Chandna, Sharad Malhotra and Mohit Sehgal wrapped up shooting for their supernatural series, Naagin 5 and shared many photos with their team. Surbhi penned a lengthy heartfelt note and bid an emotional adieu to the show. She wrote that journeys begin with the idea that they have to eventually end. She added that however easy as it may sound, but that's the hard truth and the final day to this exceptionally special phase of her life is here.

Surbhi went on to thank Ekta Kapoor for the opportunity. She wrote, "EK who is beyond a visionary. A big salute to the boss. Thank you for throwing me into this challenge and for your unwavering trust in me that helped me transform myself to be your Naagin. I know how special Naagin is to you. It's also been my journey from being beefy /loaded to now sometimes feeling my 6 packs on days (just kidding)."



Not only this, but she also thanked her team for all the patience, the camera team who made them look the best, the screenplay and dialogue writers, creatives, production team, lightmen spot dress action team, her co-actors and the family. "Thank you for being the strength of each other at all times also being my learning gurus this success is the cause of all who left and new ones which came in," she added.

Surbhi Chandna bids adieu to Naagin 5

Sharad Malhotra, who played the role of Veeranshu Singhania in the series also shared a glimpse from the last day of the sets. He dropped a video in which Surbhi Chandna was shooting a mountain scene which will be the climax of the show. However, it was his caption that stole the show. He wrote, "And as the curtains come down, Vani goes mental." He further penned that it’s a universal truth that all good things come to an end and endings are inevitable. He added that goodbyes get difficult especially when the last six months were no less than a dream run for him.

Meanwhile, Mohit Sehgal also posted a set of other pics from the sets and penned that he is so grateful that he got a chance to be part of this big franchise, Naagin 5. He also thanked fans for all the love they showered upon him throughout his stint. "Thank you so much, guys, for all the love and support. Hope u all enjoyed watching the show and hope I did justice Jai Mathur," he wrote in his note.

