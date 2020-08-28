Angad Bedi Shares Adorable Video Of His Morning Stroll With Daughter; Watch

Actor Angad Bedi, on August 28, 2020, took to his Instagram to share a video in which he took a stroll with his daughter Mehr. The father and daughter duo looked cute as ever in the clip. Read on to know more details:

Angad Bedi's Instagram Post

The actor captioned the post as, 'Ghar di Mehr ðŸ˜ŠðŸ™ thank you to the mrs @nehadhupia and the god almighty. Waheguru. His followers reacted to the video with love and blessings.' We see the two taking a stroll while they strictly take care of their safety and keep their masks on.

Have a look

The doting father and his wife, actress Neha Dhupia are often seen sharing pictures and moments with their little munchkin, and all these posts are showered with love and blessings from the fans and followers of the couple. Angad Bedi and Neha Dhupia tied the knot back in May 2018 and their daughter, Mehr was born in November in the same year.

Last month, Neha Dhupia also shared a picture of Angad Bedi 'taking up' their daughter's crib. The fans left some fun reactions under the post and one of them also said - "Two babies in one picture." Have a look at the post and the comments.

On the work front, Angad Bedi last starred in the biopic Gunjan Saxena - The Kargil Girl which is based on the life of the fighter pilot and had Jahnvi Kapoor in the lead role. Pankaj Tripathi and Ayesha Raza also featured in other pivotal roles. The movie released on Netflix on August 12, 2020. The film gives a glimpse of the life of Gunjan who dreamed to be a pilot since her childhood days but is not able to apply due to changing qualification rules and further drops to apply once she is eligible as the fee amount is too huge. Later on, with the support of her father, she applies to the Air Force and eventually becomes the first-ever female air force officer.

