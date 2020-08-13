Angad Bedi Grooves To Diljit Dosanjh's G.O.A.T, Calls Him 'the Greatest Ever', Watch

Actor Angad Bedi is currently enjoying the success of his Netflix film Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl. He plays the character of Gunjan's brother Anshul Saxena in the movie. The actor has also been quite active on his social media and stays in constant touch with his fans. He took to his social media on August 13 to share a video of him grooving to one of Diljit Dosanjh's songs. Take a look at his video.

Angad Bedi shares video of him grooving to Diljit Dosanjh's song

Angad Bedi took to his Instagram to share the video with his fans. In the video, he is dancing around his house and showing off his moves. He is seen grooving to Diljit Dosanjh's G.O.A.T and is showing off a t-shirt that reads '500 years of Guru Nanak'. Bedi wrote in the caption, "G.O.A.T .... dosanjahwala the greatest ever ... @diljitdosanjh ... #ootd @1469original @1469". [sic]

ALSO READ | Angad Bedi Listens To 'GOAT' During Massage, Diljit Dosanjh Drops Hilarious Comment

Fans were quite excited to see the video and took to the comments section to react to it. Many netizens dropped in heart and fire emojis to react to Angad Bedi's video. One user wrote 'ðŸŒ¶ S U P E R ðŸŒ¶' while another asked him where his wife Neha Dhupia is and asked him to make a video with her.

ALSO READ | Angad Bedi Shares Beautiful Video As Wishes Pour In On Release Of 'Gunjan Saxena'

However, this is not the first time that the actor was seen enjoying Dosanjh's song. He earlier took to his social media to share a BTS video from the sets of Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl. In the video, he is seen enjoying a massage to the tunes of Diljit's G.O.A.T. He wrote in the caption, "My best time on set.. listening to my #G.O.A.T @diljitdosanjh naal Lagi hove my favourite machine. ðŸ¤£ðŸ˜‚". [sic]

ALSO READ | 'Tiger Zinda Hai' Actor Angad Bedi Cannot Stop Gushing As 'Gunjan Saxena' Is Out Now!

Fans loved the video shared by Angad and took to the comments section to react to it. Singer Diljit Dosanjh also dropped to say that Angad is thoroughly enjoying the song and wrote, "Sawaad laye ja rahe aa bhaji ðŸ¤£ðŸ‘ðŸ¼ðŸ‘ðŸ¼". Actor Tanuj Virwani wrote, "Hahaha I love this machine too!". while others continued to drop down heart emojis and were going gaga over the video.

ALSO READ | Netizens Can't Stop Laughing After Watching Diljit Dosanjh's Argument With Amazon Alexa

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.