Angad Bedi Shares BTS Video Of His Indoor Photoshoot, Calls It 'new Normal'

Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl actor Angad Bedi on August 25 gave a sneak peek into how his photoshoot session at home looked like. Angad shared a behind the scenes video and called it "new normal". As seen in the clip, the actor was busy posing for portraits, whereas his team was clicking his pictures. He also checked out pictures on the laptop. Diljit Dosanjh's song, G.O.A.T. could be heard playing in the backdrop.

As soon as Angad Bedi's video was up, a user wrote, "Always rock." Many also tagged Diljit Dosanjh on his post. A bunch of fans simply dropped hearts on his clip. Take a look at Angad Bedi's Instagram post here:

Angad Bedi also posted a picture from his shoot on his Instagram wall. The caption to his post read, "Circle Chota. Gal Baat Vadi eh!!!! #photography #mood." After this, actor Sikandar Kher wrote, "Maar dega ye aadami" (sic). A fan recalled Angad's acting charisma on his web television series, Inside Edge, and said, "Even I m still not getting over than Inside Edge....this man is too hot while playing." A bunch of fans called him "handsome" and complimented his picture.

Angad Bedi keeps posting BTS pictures and videos. Ahead of Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl's release, the actor shared many precious moments from his sets. He posted a picture with Janhvi Kapoor and director Sharan Sharma and penned a heartfelt note. Angad thanked Sharan Sharma for seeing him as Anshuman Saxena and also revealed that it has been a tricky part to play. Bedi continued, "Sometimes as an artist one is not sure how will it land.. and that’s when you need a leader like you to guide." After which, he expressed his thoughts about working with Janhvi Kapoor and wrote that it has been an honour to be on the journey with her.

Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl released on Netflix and received rave reviews from fans and critics alike. The film is written by Nikhil Mehrotra, along with Sharan. The movie narrates the life and journey of Indian Air Force pilot, Gunjan Saxena. It stars Janhvi, Pankaj Tripathi, Angad Bedi, Vineet Kumar Singh, Ayesha Raza and Manav Vij among others.

