Angad Bedi Shows What Happens 'when One Tries To Make Video At Home' And Messes It Up

Bollywood actor Angad Bedi recently took to his Instagram handle to show what happens when ‘one tries to make a video at home’. The actor shared a blooper video of his recent address to fans, in which, the actor can be seen mumbling, as he extends his best wishes to everyone. Take a look at Angad Bedi’s video.

Angad Bedi's blooper video

In the video, the actor can be seen donning a navy blue tee and grey coloured pants. Soon after Angad Bedi shared the video on Instagram, fans of the actor rushed to the comment section and mentioned that the video was hilarious. Some fans also called the actor ‘cute’. Take a look at how fans reacted to Angad’s video.

Fans react:

The actor recently made it to the news when he, in an episode of The Kapil Sharma Show, recalled how his father reacted when he learned that his son wished to marry Neha Dhupia. The actor mentioned that his father, Bishan Singh Bedi, gave him a subtle expression and asked him whether it was necessary to get married. Soon after Angad’s revelation, Neha Dhupia, Kapil Sharma and Archana Puran Singh burst out into laughter.

Meanwhile, Angad Bedi was last seen in Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, which follows the life of the Kargil war veteran, Gunjan Saxena and how she became the first female pilot in combat. Bankrolled by Karan Johar, the much-anticipated film hit the theatres on August 12, 2020. Starring Pankaj Tripathi and Janhvi Kapoor in the leading roles, the film has Angad Bedi playing the role of Gunjan Saxena’s brother.

The actor is currently gearing up for his next, Mum Bhai. The movie follows the story of the no-nonsense encounter specialist named Bhaskar Shetty, who is tasked with a case that involves the underworld's biggest Don. Starring Angad Bedi, Karamveer Choudhary and Sandeepa Dhar in the leading roles, the movie is directed by Akshay Choubey.

(Image credits: Angad Bedi's Instagram)

