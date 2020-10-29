Trump Says 'voting For Biden Would Mean No Christmas' As COVID-19 Cases Continue To Rise

The United States President Donald Trump during one of his rallies in Arizona on Wednesday said that if his rival Joe Biden wins the election he will destroy the country with lockdowns. Trump slammed his opponent by saying that voting for Joe Biden would mean "no school, no graduation, no Christmas, and no 4th of July". However, Trump's own CDC chief Dr. Anthony Fauci on Wednesday said that even if a vaccine is available by the end of this year, it would take another year or so to reach normality.

Trump, who had recently tested positive for the COVID-19 disease and had to undergo isolation, was addressing a crowd of supporters who had gathered ignoring all health and safety protocols issued by his own government in wake of the pandemic. Trump told his supporters that it is going to be a "red wave" all over, referring to the Republican Party's political colour. Trump also predicted his win at another rally in Arizona, where he claimed that he is going to win by a margin even bigger than the last election.

US election: Trump vs Biden

Trump and Biden are both going to address their supporters today in Florida, which is a key swing state with the third-largest number of Electoral College votes after California and Texas. Florida has voted for the winner in every presidential election since 1964, except in one election in 1992, when it voted for Bush senior but Bill Clinton won. Both Trump and Biden are expected to level criticism at their respective rallies in Florida today.

As the final day of the voting in the United States is nearing both the candidates are expected to intensify their campaigning in the hope to woo voters one last time. Even though opinion polls suggest Biden is leading in the presidential election, Donald Trump cannot be ruled out of the race because of the unprecedented victory he was able to pull off in 2016. The last day of the voting is on November 3 and the result is expected to be announced within a week.

