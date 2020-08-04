Janhvi Kapoor And Angad Bedi Pose In Uniform In New Still From 'Gunjan Saxena'; See Pic

Bollywood actor Angad Bedi shared a new still of his upcoming film Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl on Tuesday. The still also featured the lead actor Janhvi Kapoor. Janhvi and Angad are seen posing for the camera while sporting their characters' official uniforms. Instagramming the new still of Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, Angad wrote, "Coming soon.. 12th August on @netflix_in". In the caption, he tagged the makers of the upcoming film. Scroll down to take a look.

Janhvi Kapoor & Angad Bedi in the new still of Gunjan Saxena

Within a few minutes, the post garnered more than 5k likes and is still counting. It also grabbed the attention of Angad's Soorma co-star Diljit Dosanjh as he was quick to comment. His note for Angad read, "Bhaji congrats Excited Excited". On the other side, celebrity trainer Yasmin Karachiwala also showered love on the new still. Meanwhile, Angad's Instafam also expressed their excitement in the comments box as they flooded it with heart emoticons.

Details of Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl

Dhadak actor Janhvi Kapoor will play the lead, while Angad Bedi, Pankaj Tripathi and Manav Vij will play pivotal roles. The film, bankrolled under the banner of Dharma Productions and Zee Studios, is scheduled to premiere on August 12 on Netflix. And the makers dropped the trailer of the much-anticipated film on Saturday, i.e. August 1, 2020. The story of the Sharan Sharma directorial will revolve around Gunjan Saxena, India's first female combat pilot entering a war zone. During the Kargil War in 1999, Gunjan saved soldiers and was awarded the Shaurya Vir prize for showing bravery and grit during the battle.

Watch the trailer:

Seeing the trailer, fans went all out to comment all things nice on the post. They went on to laud the actor for her acting skills in the trailer. Some people have also gone to speak about how the trailer has been so inspiring. One of the users wrote, “Can’t wait to watch. It’s amazing.” While the other one wrote, “Truly loved it”.

