GOAT Album's 'Clash' Video Teaser Out! Check Out The Diljit Dosanjh Starrer Song

Actor and singer Diljit Dosanjh have come up with his new album, GOAT. The music video of the title track was released a week ago. Now a teaser of his upcoming video song Clash from the album is out. The complete video song is said to be released soon.

Clash Video Teaser OUT

Diljit Dosanjh has dropped a teaser of his forthcoming video song Clash from GOAT album. It will be the second video track releasing after the GOAT title track video song. The teaser gives a glimpse at the song hinting that it is a peppy number. The 28 seconds video shows Diljit Dosanjh charming a girl with his looks. He is also seen holding a short gun and slapping a man. The artist also appears near a pool with a girl and roaming around in a vintage car. Clash video song will be coming out soon. Check out the teaser below.

Clash is sung by Diljit Dosanjh. The lyrics are penned down by Raj Ranjodh and the music is directed by The Kidd. The female model that features in the song is Komal Basran. Clash video is directed by Rahul Dutta with the video concept by San Dosanjh.

About GOAT

GOAT is the eleventh studio album by Diljit Dosanjh. The audio album was released on July 30, 2020, with the title track music video dropping a day prior. There are around 16 songs in the album including a small Intro. The track listing consists of GOAT, Clash, Navi Navi Yaari, Peed, Taare, Track Suit, Faraar, Jatti, Akh Laal Jatt Di, Pyaar, Habit, Range, Patola, Whiskey and Born to Shine. The album includes lyricist such as G. Sandhu, Karan Aujla, Raj Ranjodh, Rony Ajnali, Gill Michhrai, Happy Raikoti, Laadi Chahal, Laadi Chahal, Shree Brar, Amrit Maan, D Harp, Manjinder Brar, and Shree Brar.

Diljit Dosanjh’s last album Pinkly came out in 2019. Apart from music, the artist has also appeared in many Punjabi movies like Jatt & Juliet, Jatt & Juliet 2, Punjab 1984, Sardaar Ji, Ambarsariya, Sardaar Ji 2, Super Singh, Sajjan Singh Rangroot, Shadaa and more. He made Bollywood his debut with the critically acclaimed movie, Udta Punjab (2016), for which Diljit even won the Filmfare Award for the Best Debut. Later, Diljit Dosanjh also became a judge on the Indian reality television show, Rising Star and went ahead to judge the show for three seasons.

