Angelina Jolie Writes To US Congress; Urges To Include Families Under SNAP Scheme

The Coronavirus pandemic has brought the world to a standstill and healthcare industries in many countries have taken a severe toll due to the lockdown imposed. While the officials, across the globe, are doing every bit in their authority to control the local transmission of the Coronavirus, Hollywood celebrities, who enjoy a huge influence over the public, too, urged the citizens to stay indoors and practise self-isolation. Recently, actor Angelina Jolie urged US Congress to include as many families as possible under the food assistance program called the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) as the kids in the country are reportedly going hungry.

Also Read | Instagram Star Who Underwent Surgeries To Look Like Angelina Jolie Contracts COVID-19

Addressing a letter to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, Angelina Jolie expressed that more number of parents need to come under the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program to make sure that kids in the country do not go to bed hungry. In her letter, Angelina Jolie wrote that many people have lost their jobs and the daily wage workers have been severely impacted due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

Also Read | Val Kilmer Confesses That He Could Not Wait To Kiss Angelina Jolie While Filming Alexander

Adding to the same, Angelina Jolie stated that kids whose parents have run out on their sources of income have not received nearly 740 million meal packets, as schools across the United States have been shut due to the ongoing COVID-19 catastrophe. Furthermore, Angelina Jolie emphasised that the inclusion of more families under SNAP will help the children of those, who have lost their incomes. As per news reports presented by publications in the US, nearly 22 Million people have filed for unemployment.

Also Read | 'Irrfan Khan Stood Out For His Generosity As An Artist': Angelina Jolie Remembers The Star

Coronavirus in the US

With more than 1.23 Million positive Coronavirus cases, the USA remains a COVID-19 hotbed, surpassing the national tallies of the worst-hit countries like Germany, Italy and the UK combined. The New York State remains the worst-affected region in the US with more than 3,00,000 cases, followed by New Jersey and Massachusetts, which have reported nearly 1,30,593 and 70,271 cases respectively. As per fresh reports presented by the news publications in the US, more than 72,000 people have died due to COVID-19 in the country, which is the highest recorded death in the world. Recently, US President Donald Trump revealed that the re-opening of the US economy will cause more deaths in the country.

Also Read | Instagram Star Who Underwent Surgeries To Look Like Angelina Jolie Contracts COVID-19

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.