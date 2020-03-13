'Angrezi Medium' Fan Reviews: Irrfan Khan, Deepak Dobriyal Ride This Family Drama

Angrezi Medium stars Irrfan Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Radhika Madan, Deepak Dobriyal, Dimple Kapadia, Ranveer Shorey, Pankaj Tripathi and Kiki Sharda, amongst other celebrated actors. The trailer of the movie was well-received by the viewers. Angrezi Medium has released in theatres. Read to know what the audience say about it.

Angrezi Medium audience reactions

I cried n laughed at the same time. One of the most heart touching films I’ve seen recently! @irrfank is the most natural actor u will find in this world! Also loved @radhikamadan01 😍every actor in this film has done the most brilliant job!!! #angrezimedium #AngreziMediumReview — Elnaaz Zoya Norouzi (@_iamnaaz_) March 12, 2020

#AngreziMedium:

DECENT



A bitter-sweet story of a dedicated father & dreamy-eyed daughter that guarantees ample laughter & happy moments, backed-up by solid performances, especially from #IrrfanKhan & #DeepakDobriyal who shine their way brilliantly together. #AngreziMediumReview — N J 💜💛 (@Nilzrav) March 13, 2020

#AngreziMedium - Gripping

Film rides on exemplary performances by Irfan khan & Deepak.

Rating- ⭐️⭐️⭐⭐#AngreziMediumReview #IrrfanKhan — Movie Reviver ✪ (@MovieReviver) March 13, 2020

#AngreziMedium - Dullsville.

Film rides on exemplary performances by Irfan khan & Deepak but shoddy script & poor execution by the director plays the spoilsport, 2nd half is over dramatic & stretched. Film fails to entertain like hindi medium.

Rating- ⭐️⭐️#AngreziMediumReview — Sumit kadel (@SumitkadeI) March 13, 2020

#AngreziMediumReview Good could have been better !! Extremely long and slow for no reason !! But the performances keep you hooked till the end... 🌟🌟🌟 just a one time watch. — Faroora (@Farayous) March 12, 2020

#AngreziMediumReview: ⭐️⭐️⭐️1/2

An emotional story packed with powerful performances. #IrrfanKhan Is Charming, #DeepakDobriyal Hilarious & Film is a breeze. #RadhikaMadan has a bright future. #AngreziMedium holds on the emotion and the message it leaves you with.@radhikamadan01 pic.twitter.com/5LcKJWeTpt — BollyTube (@bollynews_ind) March 13, 2020

Angrezi Medium trailer

Directed by Homi Adajania, Angrezi Medium is a spin-off to the 2017 surprise hit Hindi Medium also starring Irrfan Khan as the lead. Angrezi Medium tells the story of a father, who tries to fulfil his daughter’s dream of studying in London. The movie is produced under the banner of Maddock Films.

