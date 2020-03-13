The Debate
'Angrezi Medium' Fan Reviews: Irrfan Khan, Deepak Dobriyal Ride This Family Drama

Bollywood News

Angrezi Medium fan reviews are out. The movie stars Irrfan Khan, Radhika Madan, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Deepak Dobriyal. Read to know what fans say about it.

Written By Shakir Khan | Mumbai | Updated On:
Angrezi Medium fan reviews

Angrezi Medium stars Irrfan Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Radhika Madan, Deepak Dobriyal, Dimple Kapadia, Ranveer Shorey, Pankaj Tripathi and Kiki Sharda, amongst other celebrated actors. The trailer of the movie was well-received by the viewers. Angrezi Medium has released in theatres. Read to know what the audience say about it.

Also Read | 'Irrfan Khan Is Back And How!' Say Excited Fans After 'Angrezi Medium' Trailer Drops

Angrezi Medium audience reactions

Also Read | Radhika Madan Says Acting Came Naturally To Kareena Kapoor Khan In 'Angrezi Medium'

Also Read | 'Laadki' Song From 'Angrezi Medium' Featuring Kareena Kapoor Khan Impresses Fans

Angrezi Medium trailer

Also Read | 'Did 'Angrezi Medium' Mainly For Irrfan Khan': Kareena Kapoor Khan

Directed by Homi Adajania, Angrezi Medium is a spin-off to the 2017 surprise hit Hindi Medium also starring Irrfan Khan as the lead. Angrezi Medium tells the story of a father, who tries to fulfil his daughter’s dream of studying in London. The movie is produced under the banner of Maddock Films.

 

 

First Published:

