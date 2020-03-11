'Laadki' Song From 'Angrezi Medium' Featuring Kareena Kapoor Khan Impresses Fans

Angrezi Medium stars Irrfan Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Radhika Madan, Deepak Dobriyal, Dimple Kapadia, Ranveer Shorey, Pankaj Tripathi and Kiki Sharda, amongst other celebrated actors. The trailer of the movie received immense appreciation. Now a new song from the film, titled Laadki is out.
Laadki song is sung by Rekha Bhardwaj and Sachin-Jigar. Priya Saraiya has penned down the lyrics. Laadki features Kareena Kapoor Khan and shows the father-daughter relationship between Irrfan Khan and Radhika Madan in the film. Check out what fans say about it.
A heartfelt melody dedicated to all the बिटियाs#Laadki out now https://t.co/Ekk8JMkwsP@Irrfank #KareenaKapoorKhan @radhikamadan01 #DeepakDobriyal #DineshVijan #HomiAdajania @itsBhushanKumar @rekha_bhardwaj @SachinJigarLive @Soulfulsachin @maddockfilms @TSeries @jiostudios pic.twitter.com/bxpbFFFjDY— karnamit (@amitkarn99) March 11, 2020
This song is so beautiful and heart touching. 💖— Harshita (@iHarshita) March 11, 2020
And Bebo looks extremely gorgeous in it. 😍#KareenaKapoorKhan #AngreziMedium #Laadki https://t.co/a7gMQDcu68
https://t.co/OeK4fwrW7Z— Ʀ∞paℓ | ᴀɴɢʀᴇᴢɪ ᴍᴇᴅɪᴜᴍ ᴛʜɪs ғʀɪᴅᴀʏ (@itzme_roopal) March 11, 2020
Mesmerized #Laadki ❤
Such soulful & soothing song,I teared up by the end😢
And the picturization, so aesthetic❤
Such beautiful set & color,WOW!
Bebo looked heavenly gorgeous & how she lip synced the entire song just elevated it further👏 pic.twitter.com/vu3Mjc3TCx
#Laadki from #AngreziMedium out now. #RekhaBhardwaj is back with yet another melodious track. It touched my heart!!! Check out the video https://t.co/DzVNIRid1h.— BollyTube (@bollynews_ind) March 11, 2020
It features #KareenaKapoorKhan. The movie arrives on 13th March & features #IrrfanKhan, #KareenaKapoor #RadhikaMadan pic.twitter.com/aDsEva1INS
Wow❤❤❤ #laadki #KareenaKapoor ❤https://t.co/pkClQBt7bs— Blank (@Kabhi_Abhii) March 11, 2020
Soulful track.. #Laadki ♥#KareenaKapoorKhan ❤@irrfank @radhikamadan01 https://t.co/2zjMFjCdwE— Olee Bharali (@OBharali) March 11, 2020
#Laadki from #AngreziMedium: #KareenaKapoorKhan beautifully narrates the story of father-daughter relationshiphttps://t.co/09KhmodSk8@Irrfank #KareenaKapoorKhan @radhikamadan01 #DeepakDobriyal #DineshVijan #homiadajania @MaddockFilms @jiostudios pic.twitter.com/WnQSh8e24B— FilmyCurry (@FilmyCurry) March 11, 2020
Directed by Homi Adajania, Angrezi Medium is a spin-off to the 2017 surprise hit Hindi Medium. Angrezi Medium tells the story of a father, who tries to fulfil his daughter’s dream of studying in London. The film was first supposed to release on March 20, 2020, but was scheduled for an earlier release. Now, Angrezi Medium is scheduled to release on March 13, 2020.
