'Laadki' Song From 'Angrezi Medium' Featuring Kareena Kapoor Khan Impresses Fans

Bollywood News

Laadki song features Kareena Kapoor Khan and is from the upcoming movie Angrezi Medium. Read to know about the song and what fans have to say about it.

Laadki song

Angrezi Medium stars Irrfan Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Radhika Madan, Deepak Dobriyal, Dimple Kapadia, Ranveer Shorey, Pankaj Tripathi and Kiki Sharda, amongst other celebrated actors. The trailer of the movie received immense appreciation. Now a new song from the film, titled Laadki is out.

Laadki song is sung by Rekha Bhardwaj and Sachin-Jigar. Priya Saraiya has penned down the lyrics. Laadki features Kareena Kapoor Khan and shows the father-daughter relationship between Irrfan Khan and Radhika Madan in the film. Check out what fans say about it.

Laadki song reaction

Laadki song

Directed by Homi Adajania, Angrezi Medium is a spin-off to the 2017 surprise hit Hindi Medium. Angrezi Medium tells the story of a father, who tries to fulfil his daughter’s dream of studying in London. The film was first supposed to release on March 20, 2020, but was scheduled for an earlier release. Now, Angrezi Medium is scheduled to release on March 13, 2020.

 

 

