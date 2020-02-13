'Irrfan Khan Is Back And How!' Say Excited Fans After 'Angrezi Medium' Trailer Drops

Angrezi Medium is an upcoming comedy-drama film starring Irrfan Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Radhika Madan, along with Deepak Dobriyal, Ranvir Shorey, Dimple Kapadia, Pankaj Tripathi and Kiku Sharda. It tells the story of a father, who tries to fulfill his daughter’s dream of studying in London.

Irrfan is returning to the big screen after two years, with Karwaan (2018) being his last film. The trailer of the much-awaited film is out. Read to know what fans say to it.

Angrezi Medium trailer reactions

#HindiMedium is a much-loved film and the expectations from #AngreziMedium are, naturally, sky-high... So good to see #Irrfan back on the big screen after a gap... Here's the winsome #AngreziMediumTrailer: https://t.co/FDVjVPv3gg pic.twitter.com/GOW4VMBRRd — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 13, 2020

#AngreziMediumTrailer

Irfaan khan back with outstanding angrezi medium trailer

Comedy,Drama

Zabardast Trailer 👌👏💥🔥



Angrezi Medium - Official Trailer | Irrfan Kareena Radhika | Dinesh Vija... https://t.co/lRSeV67mJJ via @YouTube — RADHE EID2020🔥🔥 (@Salmank96847850) February 13, 2020

This is the kind of movies we need 😍😍 was already excited for #AngreziMedium & now the the expectations are on another level 👌🤙#AngreziMediumTrailer — Pradhyumn (@Pradhyumn12) February 13, 2020

#AngreziMediumTrailer is everything I love about Bollywood.Has the potential to be one of the bests of 2020.There is nothing I did not like. — I am NOT a boy (@ishab26) February 13, 2020

So impressed by this trailer! Irrfan Khan is back & how! Loved his witty one-liners with Deepak Dobriyal. Can't wait for the film to release...



This in March & 83 in April. I am all set!#AngreziMediumTrailer #AngreziMedium pic.twitter.com/P0x06Hbaw5 — Vinesh Prabhu (@vlp1994) February 13, 2020

Angrezi Medium Trailer

The movie is a spin-off to the 2017 comedy Hindi Medium which became a surprise blockbuster at the worldwide box-office. It is directed by Homi Adajania and produced by Dinesh Vijan under the banner of Maddock Films. Angrezi Medium is scheduled to release on March 20, 2020.

