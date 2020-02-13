The Debate
'Irrfan Khan Is Back And How!' Say Excited Fans After 'Angrezi Medium' Trailer Drops

Bollywood News

Irrfan Khan is making his return on the big screen after two years with 'Angrezi Medium'. The trailer of the film was recently dropped. Read to know more

Written By Shakir Khan | Mumbai | Updated On:
irrfan khan

Angrezi Medium is an upcoming comedy-drama film starring Irrfan Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Radhika Madan, along with Deepak Dobriyal, Ranvir Shorey, Dimple Kapadia, Pankaj Tripathi and Kiku Sharda. It tells the story of a father, who tries to fulfill his daughter’s dream of studying in London.

Irrfan is returning to the big screen after two years, with Karwaan (2018) being his last film. The trailer of the much-awaited film is out. Read to know what fans say to it.

Also Read | Irrfan Khan's Stunning NET WORTH just Goes To Show How Well Talent Is Paid

Angrezi Medium trailer reactions

Also Read | Irrfan Khan To Miss 'Angrezi Medium' Promotions; Shares Heartfelt Message

Also Read | Deepika Padukone Deletes An Unseen Still From Irrfan Khan's 'Angrezi Medium'

Angrezi Medium Trailer

Also Read | Varun Dhawan Pens A Sweet Reply To Irrfan Khan's Video Ahead Of 'Angrezi Medium' Trailer

The movie is a spin-off to the 2017 comedy Hindi Medium which became a surprise blockbuster at the worldwide box-office. It is directed by Homi Adajania and produced by Dinesh Vijan under the banner of Maddock Films. Angrezi Medium is scheduled to release on March 20, 2020.

 

 

Published:
COMMENT
