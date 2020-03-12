The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Angrezi Medium Box-office Prediction: Irrfan's Film To Earn Twice The Prequel's BO?

Bollywood News

With only a day left for its release, Angrezi Medium Box-Office Prediction is the talk of the town currently. Here's a look at what trade analysts have to say

Written By Tarun Nair | Mumbai | Updated On:
Angrezi Medium Box-Office Prediction

Irrfan Khan is all set to make a comeback to Bollywood with his upcoming comedy entertainer, Angrezi Medium. Starring Irrfan Khan, Radhika Madan and Kareena Kapoor Khan in the leading roles, Angrezi Medium is a spin-off to the 2017 comedy entertainer, Hindi Medium, which stars Irrfan Khan, Saba Qamar and Deepak Dobriyal in lead roles. Helmed by Homi Adjania, Angrezi Medium is produced under the production banner of Maddock Films. Produced by Dinesh Vijan, the film chronicles the story of a father, who leaves no stone unturned to send his daughter to one of the world’s most prestigious universities.

Also Read | Radhika Madan recalls her first meeting with 'Papa' Irrfan Khan, says 'He was endearing'

Angrezi Medium predictions

While the sequel has been heaping praises for the stellar performances and unique story plot, it seems like fans have been comparing and predicting the box office collections of Angrezi Medium with the prequel film, Hindi Medium, which released in 2017. Here is a detailed box-office prediction of the movie.

Also Read | Kareena Kapoor Khan Calls Irrfan Khan 'one Of The Finest Performers', Hails His Energy

Hindi Medium had opened to rave reviews and raked in a business of nearly ₹ 2.81 Cr on its first day. As per reports, the much-acclaimed film went on to collect nearly ₹70 crores. However, the hopes for Angrezi Medium are quite high, as fans across the country have been anticipating to witness Irrfan Khan creating magic after his brain surgery. Apart from being Irrfan Khan's comeback film, Angrezi Medium's trailer has also been quite well-received and has been extensively promoted by Bollywood stars like Radhika Madan, Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif, Janhvi Kapoor, Anushka Sharma and Ananya Panday. As predicted by a leading trade analyst, Angrezi Medium is expected to open to a whopping ₹4-4.5 crores on its first day.

Also Read | Kareena Kapoor Khan Turns Into A 'slo-mo' Girl On 'Angrezi Medium' Sets, Watch Video

Also Read | Radhika Madan recalls her first meeting with 'Papa' Irrfan Khan, says 'He was endearing'

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

We Recommend

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
IPL
CORONAVIRUS IMPACTS IPL - LIVE
INDIA NEEDS TO GET INTO VACCINE PRODUCTION IN A BIG WAY: KIRAN MAZUMDAR-SHAW
Coronavirus
CORONAVIRUS WORLDWIDE: LIVE TRACKER
Rajinikanth
RAJINIKANTH NOT TO BE CM FACE
Subramanian
SWAMY FEARS BANKRUPTCY
Cristiano Ronaldo
CRISTIANO RONALDO QUARANTINED