Angrezi Medium Box-office Prediction: Irrfan's Film To Earn Twice The Prequel's BO?

Irrfan Khan is all set to make a comeback to Bollywood with his upcoming comedy entertainer, Angrezi Medium. Starring Irrfan Khan, Radhika Madan and Kareena Kapoor Khan in the leading roles, Angrezi Medium is a spin-off to the 2017 comedy entertainer, Hindi Medium, which stars Irrfan Khan, Saba Qamar and Deepak Dobriyal in lead roles. Helmed by Homi Adjania, Angrezi Medium is produced under the production banner of Maddock Films. Produced by Dinesh Vijan, the film chronicles the story of a father, who leaves no stone unturned to send his daughter to one of the world’s most prestigious universities.

Also Read | Radhika Madan recalls her first meeting with 'Papa' Irrfan Khan, says 'He was endearing'

Angrezi Medium predictions

While the sequel has been heaping praises for the stellar performances and unique story plot, it seems like fans have been comparing and predicting the box office collections of Angrezi Medium with the prequel film, Hindi Medium, which released in 2017. Here is a detailed box-office prediction of the movie.

Also Read | Kareena Kapoor Khan Calls Irrfan Khan 'one Of The Finest Performers', Hails His Energy

Hindi Medium had opened to rave reviews and raked in a business of nearly ₹ 2.81 Cr on its first day. As per reports, the much-acclaimed film went on to collect nearly ₹70 crores. However, the hopes for Angrezi Medium are quite high, as fans across the country have been anticipating to witness Irrfan Khan creating magic after his brain surgery. Apart from being Irrfan Khan's comeback film, Angrezi Medium's trailer has also been quite well-received and has been extensively promoted by Bollywood stars like Radhika Madan, Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif, Janhvi Kapoor, Anushka Sharma and Ananya Panday. As predicted by a leading trade analyst, Angrezi Medium is expected to open to a whopping ₹4-4.5 crores on its first day.

Also Read | Kareena Kapoor Khan Turns Into A 'slo-mo' Girl On 'Angrezi Medium' Sets, Watch Video

As we embark on the journey to release #AngreziMedium, here’s a small note for you allhttps://t.co/Sr0Pp1x3dv #AngreziMedium trailer out tomorrow! — Irrfan (@irrfank) February 12, 2020

GMB serving since 1900s It’s going to be fun to tell another story #AngreziMedium.



Coming soon, with Mr Champakji...



Aa Raha Hu phir entertain Karne Sabko #ItsTimeToKnowChampakJi #AngreziMedium📸 🕺🏻 pic.twitter.com/mC3IL2UMpf — Irrfan (@irrfank) April 8, 2019

Also Read | Radhika Madan recalls her first meeting with 'Papa' Irrfan Khan, says 'He was endearing'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.