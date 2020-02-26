Homi Adajania Opens Up On Working With Irrfan Khan, Calls His Experience 'enriching'

Homi Adajania of the Finding Fany fame is all set to return to direction after a hiatus of five years. The popular director will return with Irrfan Khan and Radhika Madan starrer Angrezi Medium. In a recent interview with an online entertainment portal, the director was all praises for the movie's lead actor Irrfan Khan.

"It was an enriching experience", says Homi Adajania on working with Irrfan Khan

In the interview published on an online portal, Homi Adajania revealed that he was mesmerised by Irrfan Khan's acting skills. He revealed that though Irrfan Khan's medical condition acted as a deterrent during the initial days of shooting, Irrfan Khan's zest and enthusiasm pushed the crew of Angrezi Medium to give their best. He further revealed that he has been a fan of Irrfan Khan's work ever since he watched his performance in Mira Nair's The Namesake, and had been waiting to work with him for a long time.

Angrezi Medium, starring Irrfan Khan, Radhika Madan, Kareena Kapoor Khan in the lead, is the sequel to the 2017 hit movie Hindi Medium. Although the storyline and narrative have no congruence, the central theme of both films seems to be the same. While the 2017 version was directed by Saket Chaudhary, the latest version of the film is helmed by Homi Adajania. The trailer of the upcoming movie was recently released, and it has managed to amp up the expectations of the movie-goers.

(Promo Image Courtesy: Homi Adajania Instagram)

