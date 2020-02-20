Angrezi Medium's New Song Ek Zindagi To Reunite Father-daughter Duo Sachin And Tanishkaa

Angrezi Medium directed by Homi Adajania is all set to hit the theatres and impress the audiences just like its first counterpart, Hindi Medium. The music composer duo Sachin-Jigar will take up from where they had left off with the first film and return with yet another soulful album for this movie. But this movie is extra special for Sachin Sanghvi, read on to know why.

Sachin Sanghvi unites with daughter for 'Ek Zindagi'

Ace music composer Sachin Sanghvi has collaborated with his daughter yet again for the song Ek Zindagi from the upcoming Irrfan Khan-starrer film Angrezi Medium. The song will be a reprised new version of the existing song from Hindi Medium. The movie will showcase this as a climax song which will celebrate every child’s hopes, dreams and aspirations.

Sachin Sanghvi, talking to a leading media portal, explained that he would go to any extent to see his daughter happy. He also said his daughter Tanishikaa was just 9 years old when she sang the original one and it is overwhelming for him to know she is doing it all over again. He went on to add that Ek Zindagi has been the soul of the series as it defines the essence of the film perfectly and he was happy that both the director and the producer have decided to retain it. Listen to the new song below.

The story of the film revolves around a beautiful bond between a single doting father played by Irrfan Khan and his daughter, Radhika Madan. The movie also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Dimple Kapadia, Pankaj Tripathi, Deepak Dobriyal, Ranvir Shorey and others in pivotal roles. Angrezi Medium was originally slated to release on March 20th but the makers have decided to bring the movie a week earlier to its audiences. The new release date is March 13th, 2020.

