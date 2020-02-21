Kareena Kapoor Reveals Her Two Main Reasons For Saying Yes To 'Angrezi Medium'

When Kareena Kapoor was added to the cast of Angrezi Medium, many people were visibly surprised. Kareena’s role in the film is that of a London cop. Recently in an interview with a daily portal, Kareena revealed the two reasons which prompted her to take on Angrezi Medium.

In the interview, Kareena Kapoor said that she had two reasons to join the cast of Angrezi Medium. First reason, she says, was Irrfan Khan. Apparently Bebo had always wanted to share screen-space with this globally acclaimed actor. When approached to play the lead opposite him, the Heroine seemed to jump at the opportunity.

In Angrezi Medium, Kareena Kapoor will reportedly play the role of a London cop. According to her, it is relatively difficult for a mainstream actor to play the role of a cop. But apparently she wanted to try it out and this is the second reason why Kareena decided to star in Angrezi Medium.

Further in the interview, Kareena Kapoor added that they did not need to promote Angrezi Medium in reality shows and daily soaps. Kareena believed that people loved the trailer of the movie and this alone would draw them to the theatres. She ascertained that the USP of the movie was the story itself.

Angrezi Medium is reportedly a spin-off of Irrfan Khan’s 2014 film Hindi Medium. The movie has been directed by Homi Adajania. It revolves around the education system and the recent trend of admitting children in private schools. Apart from Irrfan Khan and Kareena Kapoor, the movie also stars Radhika Madan who plays the role of Irrfan's daughter, and other acclaimed actors like Pankaj Tripathi and Dimple Kapadia in important roles. Angrezi Medium is all set to release on March 13, 2020.

Watch Angrezi Medium trailer here:

Upcoming Kareena Kapoor movies

Famous for her roles in movies like Jab We Met, Kareena Kapoor was last seen on the silver screen in Good Newwz. She currently has Angrezi Medium that is awaiting its release at the box office. Apart from this, Kareena also has Lal Singh Chaddha, Takht and a television series Poo Diaries in her kitty.

