'Angrezi Medium' Director Homi Adajania Felt Tricked By Dimple Kapadia

Dimple Kapadia will be making her Hollywood debut with Christopher Nolan’s Tenet. The film is scheduled to release on July 17, 2020. The Robert Pattinson and John David Washington starrer alongside Elizabeth Debicki is a thriller drama. One can find Dimple Kapadia in a blink and miss footage in the trailer of the film which was released in December 2020.

However, the back story of how Dimple Kapadia landed the role was revealed by entertainment columnist Rajeev Masand. He wrote details of how Homi Adajania was tricked into a screen test of Dimple for Tenet.

In the column, it was revealed that Homi Adajania believed he is arriving at Dimple Kapadia’s home for the discussion of the script of Angrezi Medium. However, after he arrived at her residence, he was asked to shoot for the screen test instead. Dimple Kapadia and Homi Adajania are known accomplices for a long time as the former has been part of Being Cyrus, Cocktail and Finding Fanny. Further, she will also be seen in Homi Adajania's Angrezi Medium which is scheduled to release in March.

Further in the column, it was mentioned that Homi Adajania was surprised over the change. He believed that Dimple, who has never requested any narration in the three films that she did, was asking for one. Accoridng to the column, Homi Adajania felt as if he was tricked to do the shoot for the screen test.

However, despite the trickery, Dimple Kapadia landed the role in Tenet. The film is an interesting one which revolves around agents and people responsible to stop World War III. Many fans of Dimple Kapadia are curious about what role Dimple Kapadia will essay.

