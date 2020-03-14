'Angrezi Medium' Director Explains Kareena And Irrfan's First Scene Together In The Film

Kareena Kapoor Khan is one of the most popular actors in the Bollywood industry. She started her career with the film Refugee that released in the year 2000. Since then, she went on to star in many super hit films like Kabhie Khushi Kabhi Gham, Jab We Met, Ra. One, Udta Punjab and many more.

Kareena Kapoor Khan is now seen in Irrfan Khan starrer Angrezi Medium. The film is a spin-off to 2017’s comedy Hindi Medium. At a recent media interaction, Kareena Kapoor Khan opened up about her reason to accept Angrezi Medium. She said that the reason why she took up the film was mainly that she was getting the opportunity to work with Irrfan Khan in Angrezi Medium.

The film is being directed by Homi Adajania. The director also talked about the first scene that Kareena Kapoor Khan and Irrfan Khan shot together for Angrezi Medium. Talking about that at a media interaction, he said that on the first day of the shoot, they were filming a police station scene, as Kareena Kapoor Khan plays the role of a cop in the film. Talking about Kareena and Irrfan Khan's acting skills, he said that the duo sat together to read the lines and then gave the shot spontaneously. He said that he doesn’t believe in doing over-rehearsals with actors of such calibre. The director also praised the duo by saying that they are spontaneous and feed off each other. He also said that he just had to do the reading explain the shot and the duo would nail the shot.

About Angrezi Medium

Angrezi Medium also stars Dimple Kapadia in a pivotal role. She is seen playing the role of Kareena’s mother. Their mother-daughter bond is something that one cannot miss in the movie. The film also stars Deepak Dobriyal as Irrfan Khan’s friend and Radhika Madan as Irrfan’s daughter. The film mainly focuses on the bond of a father and his daughter and his struggle to fulfil his daughter’s dreams.

