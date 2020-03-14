'Angrezi Medium': Dinesh Vijan opens up on release despite COVID-19, reveals Irrfan's take

The world is on an alert mode as the coronavirus/COVID-19 outbreak has created a scare across the globe. While countries like China, and other countries in Asia and Europe, have been majorly affected, India too has not been completely safe from it. With over 80 cases being reported in the country, citizens are being urged to take the required precautions.

The film industry is also taking steps, with events like IIFA Awards and Sooryavanshi release being postponed. However, despite the virus outbreak, Angrezi Medium hit the theatres on Friday. While the movie took a decent opening, the fact that the collections have been hampered can’t be denied with theatres and malls being asked to close in various cities by the respective governments. Producer Dinesh Vijan was asked in an interview with a portal why they decided to go ahead with the release, despite the situation around the outbreak.

Vijan shared that it was too late for them to postpone the release, since the movie had hit the theatres in the UAE-GCC market. He shared how Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal had called for the closing of theatres on Thursday evening, and added that they could’ve taken some decision had they known about it three-four days before.

The Love Aaj Kal producer was also asked about the meeting with co-producers Jio Studios late on Thursday amid reports that some theatre chains were advised to stop advance bookings. Vijan clarified that the advance bookings had started on Saturday itself, and apart from tickets being sold, overseas prints were already sent and arrangements for screenings across India was already done. He added that they discussed on how to go ahead despite the situation.

Vijan also stated that he made the film for Irrfan and the journey was one that he’ll cherish for life. He added that the actor was ‘beyond all this’, adding that he was happy about those who watched the movie appreciating it.

Angrezi Medium

Angrezi Medium has been directed by Homi Adajania. The film also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Radhika Madan, Dimple Kapadia, Deepak Dobriyal, among others. The movie traces the story of a father-daughter in fun-filled and dramatic moments and the difficulties the father faces when he sends his daughter abroad for studies.

