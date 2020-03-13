The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

'Angrezi Medium' Will Be Re-released In Some States; Details Inside

Bollywood News

Angrezi Medium will be released again in some states due to Coronavirus. Read more to know about the official report and the whole story here.

Written By Hrishikesh Gawade | Mumbai | Updated On:
Angrezi Medium

The makers of Angrezi Medium have decided to re-release the film in several states. More specifically, the film will be released in the regions where the theatres have been shut due to the outbreak of Coronavirus. Read on to know more about the whole story here:

READ | Radhika Madan Salutes 'Angrezi Medium' Co-star Irrfan Khan's Courage; Says 'Was Inspired'

Angrezi Medium will be re-released in several states

The makers of Angrezi Medium have decided that the film will be re-released in Kerala, Delhi, and Jammu and Kashmir. Film’s producer Dinesh Vijan, talking about the film, said that Angrezi Medium has been a journey that he will always cherish in his life. The one thing he has learned from the film is that whatever obstacles come in the way can be overcome if we pour our heart and soul into something. If we do this, the universe will have our backs.

 

READ | Deepika Padukone Visits Irrfan Khan On The Sets Of 'Angrezi Medium' In London; Read
 

The film is in India now and has already received unabashed love from Dubai and other international territories. Vijan also stated that due to the unforeseen circumstances the film will not be released in Kerala, Delhi, and J&K. He stated that the film will reach these places when the time is right. Earlier the makers of the movie made a statement where it was stated that the film will be released as scheduled across the country except for Kerala, Delhi, and UT of Jammu & Kashmir. The movie has been appreciated by the critics and will surely fill everyone’s heart with love and laughter.

 

READ | 'Angrezi Medium' Fan Reviews: Irrfan Khan, Deepak Dobriyal Ride This Family Drama
 

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
Kamal Nath
KAMAL NATH WRITES TO MP GUV. READ
Akhilesh
SP COUNTERS YOGI GOVT'S POSTER
Trump
TRUMP DOWNPLAYED CORONAVIRUS: US
Sengar
SENGAR GETS 10 YEAR JAIL TERM
NO "JYOTIRADITYA SCINDIA-LIKE" FIGURE IN MVA ALLIES: AJIT PAWAR
Sachin Tendulkar
SACHIN OPENS UP ON COVID 19