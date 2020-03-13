Deepika Padukone Visits Irrfan Khan On The Sets Of 'Angrezi Medium' In London; Read

Actor Deepika Padukone is currently seen with her husband Ranveer Singh where she is promoting their upcoming film 83. Deepika will be seen in the role of Kapil Dev’s wife in the film, who is played by Ranveer Singh. It was recently revealed by an entertainment portal that while the Deepika was shooting 83 in London, she had visited the team of Angrezi Medium in London. Here is all we know so far.

Deepika Padukone’s visit to Irrfan Khan on sets of Angrezi Medium

It was reported by an entertainment portal that Deepika Padukone had paid a surprise visit to the set of Angrezi Medium set in London. It was reported that the Piku actor had visited the sets in the first week of the shoot in London. She was on the sets of Angrezi Medium to meet and catch up with her Piku co-star Irrfan Khan.

She also met the producer of the film Dinesh Vijan and the director of the film Homi Adajania on the set. It was reported that she met Kareena Kapoor Khan too.

It was reported that Deepika Padukone had requested to keep this meeting a secret. It was the reunion moment of Deepika and Irrfan as they have not worked together after Piku. Deepika is also said to have spent a lot of time on the set. She waited to break bread with everyone and had a fun chat too.

Director Homi Adajania recalled the situation and expressed that Deepika’s visit was a fabulous surprise. He said that he did not have a clue of Deepika’s whereabouts and her appearing just in the middle of the shot was really surprising. He further said that they had not met for a long time, but it felt different.

Adajania also expressed that they started where they had last left off. When he saw Deepika chilling on the set, he expressed that he had momentarily forgotten that she wasn’t part of the film.

